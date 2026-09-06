The Telangana Congress held a "mega dharna" at Indira Park, demanding former CM KCR's resignation as MLA over his prolonged absence from the Assembly. Leaders urged him to attend sessions, present his views, and face accountability for his tenure.

Telangana government advisor and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Sunday said that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) should attend the Assembly and present his views before the public.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) held a "mega dharna" at Indira Park in Hyderabad, demanding the resignation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister KCR from his MLA post over his alleged absence from Assembly proceedings.

Telangana Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Sridhar Babu, government advisor V Hanumantha Rao, TPCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, Congress leaders, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives participated in the protest.

'Come to Assembly and Present Your Views'

Speaking to ANI, Hanumantha Rao called KCR to attend the Assembly and present his views before the public. "...What is the point if you don't come to the Assembly? Come to the Assembly. Let us discuss what I am developing versus what you are developing. It would be good if they came so the public could see for themselves, KCR could present his side, and we could present ours. That is why today's meeting was so successful; people from every district, children, youth, and women, attended," he said.

He further said, "It implies that if KCR has even a shred of concern, he should come and state his case, just as Revanth Reddy states his. We have proof of the work done..."

Demand for Accountability Over 'Misrule'

Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud said the party was seeking accountability from KCR over his tenure as Chief Minister, alleging corruption and misgovernance during the BRS government's rule. "...What we in the Congress party are demanding, after looking at the nine and a half years of misrule, corruption, and looting during his tenure as Chief Minister, is accountability. While enjoying power for nine and a half years, none of their welfare programmes was properly implemented, and thousands of crores of the public's money were looted," he said.

He added that the Congress government was fulfilling its commitments and accused the BRS and BJP of misleading people. "In our initial 1,000 days, we are fulfilling our commitments, and all remaining promises will be implemented very soon. However, the BRS and BJP are acting together to mislead the public; instead of supporting a transparent and honest government, they engaged in looting," Madhu Yashki Goud said.

On remarks by BRS working president KT Rama Rao against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Rahul Gandhi is not bothered by remarks from political figures like KT Rama Rao or his party. We are fully capable of countering KT Rama Rao ourselves; Rahul Gandhi's visit is not required."

Congress Highlights Governance, Demands Resignation

Speaking to reporters, TPCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud said the protest was aimed at highlighting the Congress government's performance and demanding KCR's resignation as Leader of the Opposition. "...Before the protest, we celebrated our 1,000-day performance of the Congress government here. We have delivered welfare and development as per the wishes of the people of Telangana. Secondly, we are demanding the resignation of KCR, as he is not fulfilling his duties as the Leader of the Opposition. Either he must resign, or he must attend the Assembly," he said.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said the party was presenting its governance report while seeking accountability from KCR for not attending Assembly sessions. "Today, the Congress party in Telangana has called for a 100-day governance report, and at the same time, we are demanding accountability from Opposition leader K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who has failed to attend the Assembly," he said.

He alleged that KCR's government had pushed Telangana into debt, saying, "In the past, as Chief Minister, he neglected the state and transformed Telangana from a surplus-budget state into a debt-ridden one."

"We will firmly demonstrate to the public everything we have achieved during this period. We are communicating this directly to the people of Telangana and Congress cadres from Indira Park, where we organised a one-day dharna demanding KCR's resignation," he added.

Congress leaders alleged that KCR “has been drawing a salary for nearly a thousand days without performing the role of the Opposition” or attending the Assembly, and demanded that he step down as a legislator. (ANI)