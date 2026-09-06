A couple allegedly died by suicide at their home in Ravulapalem, Andhra Pradesh, amid a financial dispute involving their chit-fund business. Their deaths follow the suicide of another woman who had accused them of owing her money.

A couple allegedly died by suicide at their residence in Kotha Colony on the outskirts of Ravulapalem in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday amid a financial dispute, police said. The deceased have been identified as Karri Durgalakshmi (42) and her husband Karri Nageswara Reddy (49), residents of Kotha Colony.

According to local residents, Durgalakshmi, with the support of her husband, was running a chit-fund business. The incident comes days after another woman from the same colony, Koppisetti Nagamalleswari, allegedly died by suicide on August 31. She had reportedly accused the couple of owing her Rs 15 lakh and blamed them for her financial difficulties. Police had registered a case and were investigating the matter.

Police Discover Bodies, Launch Investigation

Amid these developments, Durgalakshmi and Nageswara Reddy were found hanging from a ceiling fan at their residence on Sunday, police said. The couple is survived by two children, Satish Reddy and Mamata Soumya.

Ravulapalem Urban Circle Inspector Ramesh Babu reached the spot after receiving information and inspected the scene. Police collected details from the spot and launched an investigation.

Suspected Suicide Note Mentions Dues

Police are also examining a suspected suicide note allegedly left behind by the couple.

According to preliminary information, the note reportedly states that the couple had lent around Rs 1 crore to a woman, but she allegedly failed to repay the amount, leaving them in financial difficulties. The couple reportedly requested police to recover the money and use it to clear the debts they owed to others.

However, police are yet to verify the authenticity of the suspected suicide note and the allegations mentioned in it. Investigators are examining the couple’s financial transactions and other circumstances surrounding the deaths. Further details are awaited. (ANI)