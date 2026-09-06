Three people were killed in a building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan. Congress leader Pawan Khera highlighted the incident as evidence of a hostel shortage. PM Modi expressed his condolences, and CM Rekha Gupta visited the injured.

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Sunday said that the building collapse incident in Delhi’s Satya Niketan points towards the alleged shortage of hostels. Three people have been killed in the incident. A multi-pronged rescue operation is underway.

Khera Blames Hostel Shortage, Government Irresponsibility

"We can clearly see that there is a shortage of hostels. The conditions in which they are living have now come before everyone. We have seen building collapses before. We have also seen fires in coaching centres. It should be the responsibility of governments. But here, the opposite is happening. Our complete sympathies are with the affected families, and we hope that everyone can be rescued as soon as possible through the ongoing rescue operations, " he told ANI.

"I also felt greatly relieved to see that NSUI and Youth Congress workers are standing firmly on the ground and helping with the relief operations. I think we should all learn from them."

Leaders React to Tragic Incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives, terming the incident as "distressing." “The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Prime Minister's office said in a post on X.

A PCR call regarding the building collapse was received at around 1:34 pm at Police Station South Campus Delhi Police said that three people died after the building collapse near Satya Niketan.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacted with doctors and health officials as she arrived at the AIIMS Trauma Centre to meet individuals rescued from the incident site and brought here for medical treatment. (ANI).