BJP MP Tarun Chugh hit back at Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing the Congress president of being concerned about his party's 'sinking ship' and not the youth. He dubbed Congress an 'expired engine' in response to Kharge's education system allegations.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh on Sunday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of not being concerned about the youth, but about the “sinking ship” of his party. He said that Congress was an “expired engine” whose existence makes no difference.

“Mallikarjun Kharge is not concerned about the youth. He is worried about the sinking ship of the Congress party and preoccupied with his politics of endless, futile rounds of manoeuvring. Today, the Congress party is like an 'expired engine'--it makes no difference whether it is installed or not,” Chugh told ANI.

He said that the country’s youth are focused on realising the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ while Congress remains stuck in “negativity and dynasticism”.

“PM Modi has presented the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' to the youth. Today, the voice and resolve of the youth are centred on 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Congress politics remains mired in the same old despair, frustration, despondency, negativity, corruption, and dynasticism,” Chugh said.

Kharge accuses Centre of gutting education

This comes after Kharge on Saturday accused the Centre of "paralysing and gutting" the country's school and higher education landscape over the past 12 years.

In an X post, Kharge asserted that the future of an entire generation of India’s youth has been "recklessly destroyed & sacrificed."

"Modi Govt has paralysed and systematically gutted education over the last 12 years. The future of an entire generation of India’s youth has been recklessly destroyed & sacrificed," he said.

Video highlights alleged educational failures

A video attached to the post cited extensive figures targeting the government's infrastructure record, claiming that 94,000 government schools have been closed under BJP rule, averaging 25 closures per day.

The video also showcased the story of a 47-year-old widowed mother in Maharashtra who ran barefoot in a marathon to win a prize of 3,000 rupees to afford her daughter’s education, framing it as a stark symbol of public desperation under current policies.

Furthermore, it alleged that 7,993 schools with zero students continue to draw official funds, while 1.19 lakh schools operate without functional electricity, and 50% of secondary schools lack science laboratories.

The video claimed that only 5.4% of schools offer a continuous journey from Class 1 to Class 12, with four out of ten children "dropping out" before reaching higher secondary level.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)