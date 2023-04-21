Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman shot at in Delhi Saket court, rushed to hospital; check details

    According to reports, as many as four rounds were fired in the court. This incident comes days after a lawyer was shot dead in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by two men on bike. The attackers had posed as lawyers to enter the court.

    Woman shot at in Delhi Saket court, rushed to hospital; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    A police official on Friday (April 21) said that a woman was shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi. The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer said. Police immediately took her to a hospital, the officer said.

    According to reports, as many as four rounds were fired in the court. This incident comes days after a lawyer was shot dead in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by two men on bike. The attackers had posed as lawyers to enter the court.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after Shivamogga ticket denial

    According to the police, the lawyer was attacked by the duo in 2017 as well. Advocate Virender Kumar, resident of Dwarka Sector-12, was a distant relative of the suspects and belonged to the same Sanoth village in outer Delhi's Narela. The two parties were engaged in fights for years over their ancestral property.

    Over the years, the advocate had developed enmity with several people, including his relatives, in his native place over the property dispute, a senior police officer said.

    The advocate was given security cover by the Delhi Police after he was attacked by two men in Prashant Vihar area in 2017. However, the security cover was later withdrawn in 2021, he said.

    Maharashtra shuts state board schools due to heat wave conditions

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details AJR

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details

    No irregularities in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal: Haryana tells High Court

    No irregularities in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal: Haryana tells High Court

    Karnataka Election 2023: Over 3,600 candidates file nominations for Assembly polls, scrutiny of papers today AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Over 3,600 candidates file nominations for Assembly polls, scrutiny of papers today

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar slams state govt after HC dismisses plea in corruption case AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar slams state govt after HC dismisses plea in corruption case

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: How much pay cut PSG Paris Saint-Germain star will have to take revealed-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: How much pay cut PSG star will have to take revealed

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress candidate declares Honda Activa scooter worth over Rs 90 lakh in affidavit

    Know the price of this expensive branded bag Suhana Khan was seen carrying at Mumbai Airport ADC

    Know the price of this expensive branded bag Suhana Khan was seen carrying at Mumbai Airport

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan REVIEW: Salman Khan's charisma fails to create magic on screens vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan REVIEW: Salman Khan's charisma fails to create magic on screens

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details AJR

    PM Modi to chair high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon