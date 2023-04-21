Woman shot at in Delhi Saket court, rushed to hospital; check details

According to reports, as many as four rounds were fired in the court. This incident comes days after a lawyer was shot dead in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by two men on bike. The attackers had posed as lawyers to enter the court.

A police official on Friday (April 21) said that a woman was shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi. The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer said. Police immediately took her to a hospital, the officer said.

According to the police, the lawyer was attacked by the duo in 2017 as well. Advocate Virender Kumar, resident of Dwarka Sector-12, was a distant relative of the suspects and belonged to the same Sanoth village in outer Delhi's Narela. The two parties were engaged in fights for years over their ancestral property.

Over the years, the advocate had developed enmity with several people, including his relatives, in his native place over the property dispute, a senior police officer said.

The advocate was given security cover by the Delhi Police after he was attacked by two men in Prashant Vihar area in 2017. However, the security cover was later withdrawn in 2021, he said.

