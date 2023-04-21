Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra shuts state board schools due to heat wave conditions

    Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the state have been experiencing heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department had said on Wednesday that the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai had recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius. 

    Maharashtra shuts state board schools due to heat wave conditions
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    The Maharashtra government has said that all schools affiliated with the state board will remain closed from Friday taking into account the prevailing heat wave conditions. Schools of other boards can take a decision about closure after considering their curriculum and activities. 

    Also Read: Heatwave in India: Study claims 90 percent of country, entire Delhi in 'danger zone'

    The School Education Department issued instructions regarding the commencement of the next academic year after the summer vacations. Except for the Vidarbha region, schools in the state will reopen on June 15. Those in Vidarbha will restart from June 30, the order said.

    The School Education Department order comes days after at least 14 persons lost their lives due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony, held in an open ground in Navi Mumbai. Opposition parties have blasted the Eknath Shinde-led state government over the April 16 deaths, accusing it of mismanagement. 

    Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the state have been experiencing heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department had said on Wednesday that the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai had recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius. 

    According to Nagpur-based Maharashtra Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chandrapur was the hottest district in the Vidarbha region on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius being recorded in Chandrapur, while Bramhapuri tehsil sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius. 

    In view of the rise in mercury levels, the timing of jungle safaris at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur have been changed with effect from April 20, an official order had said. 

    Also Read: Nishat Jahan broke taboos and joined 50,000 skilled women toilet makers of Jharkhand

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nishat Jahan broke taboos and joined 50,000 skilled women toilet makers of Jharkhand

    Nishat Jahan broke taboos and joined 50,000 skilled women toilet makers of Jharkhand

    Life Mission scam: ED chargesheet names M Sivasankar as first accused, Swapna Suresh second anr

    Life Mission scam: ED chargesheet names M Sivasankar as first accused, Swapna Suresh second

    Absence of money trail': Manish Sisodia seeks bail in HC in excise policy case AJR

    'Absence of money trail': Manish Sisodia seeks bail in HC in excise policy case

    Naroda Gam massacre case: Ahmedabad court acquits all accused; check details AJR

    2002 Gujarat riots: Ahmedabad court acquits all accused in Naroda Gam massacre case

    Bid to counter BJP's event: CPM youth wing to organize state-wide rally before PM Modi's visit to Kerala anr

    Bid to counter BJP's event: CPM youth wing to organize state-wide rally before PM Modi's visit to Kerala

    Recent Stories

    STUNNING photos of the India-US Cope India 2023 Exercise

    STUNNING photos of the India-US Cope India 2023 Exercise

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in Rome: Couple enjoying gelato, sharing kisses near Colosseum; see video RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in Rome: Couple enjoying gelato, sharing kisses near Colosseum; see video

    Mumbai's Budget Fertility Centre highlights The Emotional Toll of IVF on Couples

    Mumbai's Budget Fertility Centre highlights The Emotional Toll of IVF on Couples

    Dr Mohit Saraogi of Saraogi Hospital brings advanced gynecologic oncology treatments to patients in India

    Dr Mohit Saraogi of Saraogi Hospital brings advanced gynecologic oncology treatments to patients in India

    Babies & Us Clinic demystifies the condition between Endometriosis and IVF

    Babies & Us Clinic demystifies the condition between Endometriosis and IVF

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon