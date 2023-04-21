Maharashtra shuts state board schools due to heat wave conditions

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the state have been experiencing heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department had said on Wednesday that the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai had recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius.

The Maharashtra government has said that all schools affiliated with the state board will remain closed from Friday taking into account the prevailing heat wave conditions. Schools of other boards can take a decision about closure after considering their curriculum and activities.

The School Education Department issued instructions regarding the commencement of the next academic year after the summer vacations. Except for the Vidarbha region, schools in the state will reopen on June 15. Those in Vidarbha will restart from June 30, the order said.

The School Education Department order comes days after at least 14 persons lost their lives due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony, held in an open ground in Navi Mumbai. Opposition parties have blasted the Eknath Shinde-led state government over the April 16 deaths, accusing it of mismanagement.

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the state have been experiencing heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department had said on Wednesday that the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai had recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius.

According to Nagpur-based Maharashtra Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chandrapur was the hottest district in the Vidarbha region on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius being recorded in Chandrapur, while Bramhapuri tehsil sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

In view of the rise in mercury levels, the timing of jungle safaris at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur have been changed with effect from April 20, an official order had said.

