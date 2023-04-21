Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after Shivamogga ticket denial

Karnataka Election 2023: During the call, Eshwarappa assured the Prime Minister that he will work hard to ensure that the party wins the Karnataka assembly election.

Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka released its fourth list, denying the ticket to the Shivamogga constituency to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the senior leader.

During the call, Eshwarappa assured the Prime Minister that he will work hard to ensure that the party wins the Karnataka assembly election. "I am glad that you have spoken to a common party worker like me," Eshwarappa is heard telling the Prime Minister who promised to meet the veteran leader when he will visit the state on April 28.

BJP candidate Channabasappa filed nomination papers yesterday.

Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister, had recently conveyed to the party's central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics and had requested it to not consider fielding him in the assembly polls from Shivamogga.

The five-time MLA from the constituency, however, had sought a ticket for his son K E Kantesh, from the segment. Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who too was an aspirant from Shivamogga, quit the party earlier on Wednesday and joined JD(S). He is now the JD(S) candidate from the assembly segment.

From Manvi, an ST reserve constituency, the party has fielded B V Nayak. With the announcement of this list, the BJP has announced candidates for all the 224 assembly segments in the state. April 20 was the last day for filing of nominations. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.