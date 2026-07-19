A family in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh has alleged that a private hospital left a surgical mop inside a woman during a Caesarean section, causing severe infection and multiple surgeries. They claim to have spent nearly Rs 15 lakh on treatment. The hospital has denied the allegations, saying the patient was discharged in a normal condition.

A family in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh has accused a private hospital of medical negligence, alleging that a surgical mop was left inside a woman during a Caesarean section, leading to a serious infection and multiple surgeries. The hospital has strongly denied the allegations, saying the patient was discharged in good condition and never returned with any complaints.

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According to the family, Jaya Choudhary underwent a Caesarean delivery at Daksh Hospital in Kumbha Nagar on May 2. She and her newborn were discharged on May 6 after doctors said both were stable.

Pain worsened after discharge, family claims

The family said Jaya initially appeared to recover well but soon began suffering from severe abdominal pain, fever, vomiting and continuous discomfort.

They alleged that when her stitches were removed on May 9, they informed the doctor about her pain. However, they claimed they were told such symptoms were common after surgery.

As her condition failed to improve, the family sought treatment from local doctors and another hospital. They said doctors diagnosed an infection but could not identify its exact cause.

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Ahmedabad scans allegedly revealed retained surgical mop

With Jaya's health worsening, her family shifted her to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 24.

According to the family, CT scans and other medical tests revealed that a surgical mop used during the Caesarean operation had remained inside her abdomen. They alleged the retained mop caused a serious infection that later affected her large intestine.

The family said doctors performed another surgery on June 27 to remove the mop and also operated on the damaged section of the intestine.

They further claimed Jaya has not fully recovered and may require another surgery in the future.

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Family alleges heavy financial burden

Jaya's relatives said the incident has placed a huge emotional and financial burden on the family.

They claimed they have spent nearly Rs 15 lakh on treatment so far. They also said the newborn was unable to receive breast milk from the mother for a prolonged period because of her medical condition.

Jaya's brother-in-law, Krishnakant Choudhary, shared a video on social media accusing the hospital of negligence. The video has since gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the case.

The family also referred to earlier complaints made against the hospital in February 2026 regarding alleged irregularities under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, billing issues and patient grievances. Those allegations are separate from the present case.

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Hospital rejects allegations

Daksh Hospital has denied all allegations made by the family.

As reported by India Today, hospital CEO Dr Abhishek said Jaya was discharged in a completely normal condition after the Caesarean delivery. He maintained that she never returned to the hospital with any post-operative complaints and stated that such an error was not possible.

No official findings from a government inquiry into the family's allegations have been made public so far.