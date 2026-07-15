A viral video from a cycle track in Delhi triggered widespread criticism after scooters and motorcycles were seen using a lane meant for cyclists. The clip shows children riding bicycles while two-wheelers enter the track, prompting safety concerns. Netizens urged authorities to install barriers, CCTV cameras and impose strict fines on violators.

A video from Delhi has gone viral after it showed scooters and motorcycles using a cycle track that was built to provide a safe space for cyclists, especially children. The clip was reportedly recorded on the Guru Harkishan Marg cycle track. It begins with four to five children happily riding their bicycles along the dedicated lane. Moments later, two-wheelers are seen entering the same track and continuing to ride through it.

Hidden Camera Exposes Alleged Affair Between Two Teachers at Uttar Pradesh School, Both Suspended

The person recording the video questions the riders and can be heard asking where children are supposed to cycle if motorcycles and scooters continue using the lane meant only for bicycles.

Parent says safe cycling experience was ruined

The video was shared with a caption explaining that the children had travelled nearly 15 to 20 minutes from home to enjoy a safe cycling experience.

According to the post, the family chose the dedicated cycle track believing it would provide a secure place for children to ride freely. Instead, they found motorcycles and scooters using the same path.

They appealed for better civic sense and respect for public spaces. They also urged the concerned authorities to take notice of the issue and ensure the track is used only for cycling.

Bengaluru's Biggest Metro Line Gets a New Timeline: Here's Why Commuters Must Wait Until 2033

Social media users demand stricter enforcement

The video quickly attracted a large number of reactions, with many users expressing frustration over people ignoring traffic rules.

Several users said the problem was not the lack of infrastructure but the lack of civic sense. Others suggested installing CCTV cameras on the cycle track and issuing heavy fines to anyone riding a motor vehicle there.

Many also called for physical barriers or bollards at entry points to stop motorcycles and scooters from accessing the lane.

Mixed reactions online

While most users criticised those riding on the cycle track, some felt the person recording the video should have confronted the riders instead of only filming the incident. The person who recorded the viral clip later shared another video showing him confronting people riding motorcycles and scooters on the dedicated cycle track. In the video, he stops several riders and questions why they are using a lane meant only for cyclists. Most of the riders appear unfazed and continue on their way. One scooter rider even responds by saying he is "riding a cycle" and another says he will only take a U-turn, while others ignore the questions and leave without engaging.

Four-Year-Old Critically Injured After Falling From First Floor of Shopping Complex in Karnataka, Video Surfaces

Many suggested using the Delhi Traffic Prahari app or sharing vehicle registration numbers with the traffic police so action could be taken against violators.

Some users also tagged the Delhi Police, Delhi Traffic Police and senior government officials in the comments, asking them to improve enforcement and protect dedicated cycling infrastructure.

Debate over civic responsibility

The viral video has once again highlighted the challenge of protecting public infrastructure meant for pedestrians and cyclists.

Many social media users said building dedicated cycle tracks alone is not enough. They argued that regular enforcement, proper barriers and greater public awareness are equally important to ensure such spaces remain safe, especially for children learning to cycle.

WATCH: Innova Flips Repeatedly in Dramatic Karanthakkad Junction Crash, Fresh Safety Concerns Raised