A viral video showing two men allegedly robbing a fruit seller at knifepoint has sparked outrage on social media. One of the men is seen threatening the vendor with a sharp weapon before taking cash from him. The duo then allegedly grabbed more than a dozen bananas from the cart and fled.

A disturbing video reportedly from Punjab's Ludhiana appears to show two men robbing a fruit seller in broad daylight, leaving many viewers shocked. In the clip, the two men approach a street vendor who is pulling a handcart loaded with fruits. One of them is carrying a machete-like sharp weapon and is seen threatening the vendor while the other stands nearby. The viral video circulating on social media has drew sharp criticism of law and order situation in the state.

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The video was shared on X by Bikram Singh Majithia, General Secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal. In his post, he alleged that petty crimes have been on the rise in Punjab recently and claimed that the fear of the police has vanished, contributing to such incidents.

Cash taken before bananas

The video shows the armed man intimidating the fruit seller before allegedly taking cash from him.

After taking the money, the attackers are seen grabbing more than a dozen bananas from the cart before walking away. The fruit seller appears helpless and does not resist as the incident unfolds.

The exact location and date of the incident have not been independently verified. Authorities have also not issued any official statement on the viral clip yet.

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Video sparks outrage online

The footage has triggered strong reactions on social media. Many users condemned the alleged robbery and demanded immediate police action against those involved.

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Some questioned how such an incident could happen openly in daylight, while others expressed concern over the safety of small vendors trying to earn a living. Several users also urged police to identify the suspects using the viral video and take strict action if the footage is found to be genuine.

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