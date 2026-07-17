A viral video from Chhattisgarh, has won hearts after a young biker rescued an elderly woman trapped on a waterlogged road during heavy rain. Her foot was reportedly stuck beneath a fallen barricade, leaving her unable to move. The man freed her, guided her to safety and earned widespread praise online, with many calling him a "real influencer".

A heartwarming video from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh is winning praise on social media after a young biker stopped to help an elderly woman stranded on a flooded road during heavy rainfall. The incident reportedly took place on Srikant Verma Marg, where rain had left the road heavily waterlogged. Instead of riding past, the biker noticed the woman crying in pain and immediately stopped to check if she was alright.

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Woman found trapped on her scooter

As the young man moved closer, he realised the woman was unable to move because one of her feet had become trapped beneath a rod-like metal object, believed to be part of a road barricade that had fallen into the floodwater.

With water continuing to rise around them, the woman remained stuck beside her scooter and could not free herself.

Without wasting any time, the biker carefully lifted the metal object, released her trapped foot and helped her move away from the flooded stretch. He also guided her out of the waterlogged area to safety.

Visibly relieved, the elderly woman thanked him warmly for helping her when nobody else was around despite the heavy rain.

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Internet applauds the act of kindness

The rescue was captured on video and later shared on social media, where it quickly went viral. Thousands of users praised the biker for choosing to help instead of simply recording the situation.

Many called him a "real influencer" and said his actions restored their faith in humanity. Others wished him well, saying that kindness always comes back to those who help others.

Some social media users also used the incident to highlight poor drainage and waterlogging on city roads, questioning the condition of public infrastructure after heavy rain.

While the flooded road triggered debate online, the focus of the viral video remained the young man's timely help. His simple act of stopping to assist a stranger has touched thousands of people and reminded many that small acts of kindness can make a big difference during difficult moments.

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