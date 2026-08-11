Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at LoP Pinarayi Vijayan over his demand to withdraw the directive for singing the full 'Vande Mataram', asserting no one can decide against the National Song. The row erupted over an I-Day directive.

Vande Mataram Controversy

Keralam BJP president and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in state Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan over his demand to withdraw the directive requiring the full version of 'Vande Mataram' to be sung during Independence Day celebrations, asserting that no one has the right to decide against singing the National Song. Speaking to reporters here, Chandrasekhar on Monday questioned why the National Song should be treated differently from the National Anthem. "Do we ever question whether the National Anthem should be sung in part or (in) full? Why should the National Song be left for anyone's discussions? No one has the right to say that they will not sing the National Anthem or the National Song. It is not left for the Indian Union Muslim League in particular to decide who will sing the National Anthem or the National Song," Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrasekhar also reviewed preparations for Karkidaka Vavu Bali at the Thiruvallam Parasurama Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. "I am pleased with the arrangements so far and I hope people will see that there has been a change in this temple and the overall atmosphere, which we could not experience for the last 10 years," he said.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan also criticised Vijayan's opposition to the directive and said the decision taken by Parliament would apply across the country. "Pinarayi Vijayan should understand that the Bill passed in Parliament is applicable across the country. People feel that Vande Mataram should be sung in full; that is why Parliament is enacting it," Muraleedharan said.

Vijayan had earlier demanded the withdrawal of the directive, alleging that making the full version of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory amounted to imposing the RSS agenda. "The RSS policy of singing Vande Mataram in full is not accepted by the country. The decision should be withdrawn," Vijayan had said, adding that only the first couplet was required.

The controversy follows a letter issued by Kerala Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha on August 6 after communication from the Union Ministry of Culture regarding the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign scheduled from August 9 to 17. The letter stated that the government's instructions regarding 'Vande Mataram' would be followed in full. The issue has also emerged amid a wider national debate after Parliament passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending protection under the 1971 law to 'Vande Mataram'.

Arrest of Political Commentator TG Mohandas

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan also criticised the Kerala government's arrest of political commentator TG Mohandas over alleged violent and derogatory remarks concerning the student protests in Delhi. "TG Mohandas' arrest is selective vengeance by the government. There have been many such outrageous statements made even against the Prime Minister. But no action was taken. Why is such a selective arrest being made by this government? People will realise that this is selective vengeance," Muraleedharan said.

Mohandas was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry on Sunday in connection with a case being investigated by the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station. According to police, the case relates to remarks allegedly made by Mohandas in a YouTube video concerning protests in Delhi linked to the NEET paper leak controversy. He was booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act and Kerala Police Act.

The RSS has distanced itself from his remarks, with its South Kerala Joint Provincial Secretary KB Sreekumar saying Mohandas' comments were his personal views and did not represent the organisation.

As this happened, CPI(M) Kerala state secretary MV Govindan condemned the remarks, saying democratic-minded people should oppose calls for violence and mass killings. (ANI)