Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to move the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Key Bills on Lok Sabha Agenda

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to move the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the Revised List of Business, Shah will move that the Bill seeking to alter the name of the State of Kerala be taken into consideration and will also move a motion for its passage in the House. The Union Home Minister will also move the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962. The Bill will be taken up for consideration and passing, with amendments, if any, to be moved from separate lists.

The four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid uproar.

Day's Proceedings in the House

The House will begin proceedings with Question Hour at 11 am, followed by the laying of papers on the Table by several Union Ministers.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ram Nath Thakur, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary are scheduled to lay papers related to their respective ministries.

The Secretary General of Lok Sabha will also report two messages received from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Standing Committee Reports to be Presented

During the proceedings, reports of various Parliamentary Standing Committees will also be presented. The Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs will present its Twelfth Report on action taken by the government on recommendations contained in the Ninth Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2026-27) pertaining to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will lay multiple reports, including those on action taken by the government on recommendations related to the Department of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and studies on rural skilling and migration, including the implementation of schemes such as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs).

The Committee will also present a report on the implementation of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP).

Ministerial Statements on Committee Recommendations

Statements by ministers regarding the status of implementation of recommendations of various Standing Committees will also be made in the House.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel will make statements on the implementation status of recommendations related to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan will make a statement on the implementation of recommendations concerning the Department of Rural Development. Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma will make a statement regarding the implementation of recommendations and observations of the Standing Committee on Industry related to the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The House will also take up matters under Rule 377 before proceeding with the legislative agenda. (ANI)