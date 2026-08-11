Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Scattered Rain To Continue; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: For the past few days, different districts in the state have been seeing scattered showers. The Alipur Weather Office reports that rain could pick up in several South Bengal districts from Wednesday
Kolkata Weather
Wednesday Forecast
The weather might take a turn from Wednesday. The Met department predicts that the amount of rain will increase across many districts of South Bengal. Some areas could also see scattered showers. Here's what the weather looks like today.
Weather Bulletin
Rain Expectation
North Bengal
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