Tripura Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was found dead inside his office at the state police headquarters in Agartala on Monday. Police suspect the case may involve suicide, though the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was found dead inside his office at the state police headquarters in Agartala on Monday, July 20. His death has sent shockwaves through the police department, with senior officers rushing to the spot soon after the incident came to light.

According to preliminary information, police suspect the case may involve suicide. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death, and an investigation is underway.

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Taken to hospital, declared dead

Sources quoted by NDTV said Dhankar was found with a gunshot injury inside his office. It is suspected that he may have used his service pistol, though authorities are yet to officially confirm this.

He was immediately taken to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala, where doctors declared him dead. Forensic teams and senior police officials have begun examining the scene as part of the investigation.

Investigation underway

Police have not disclosed the circumstances that may have led to the incident. Officials said all possible angles are being examined, and further details will emerge after the investigation progresses.

No suicide note or official statement explaining the circumstances had been made public at the time of writing.

Who was Anurag Dhankar?

Anurag Dhankar hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district and belonged to the 1994 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS). He took charge as the Director General of Police of Tripura in 2025 and had served in several important positions during his career.

His sudden death has left colleagues and officials stunned, with condolences pouring in from across the police fraternity.

Authorities are expected to release more information after the preliminary investigation and post-mortem examination.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)