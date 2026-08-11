Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Weather Warning For Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to see another spell of rain today, with Chennai also expected to receive light to moderate showers in some areas. The weather department has warned of thunderstorms, gusty winds and rain
Rain Warning For Tamil Nadu Today
A weak trough in the lower levels of the atmosphere is currently prevailing along the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Under its influence, the Western Ghats districts, a few places in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may receive moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Winds may reach speeds of 40-50 kmph during thunderstorms.
Light rain with thunderstorms is also likely at isolated places across the rest of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.
Weather Outlook For The Next Three Days
On August 12 and 13, isolated light to moderate rain is likely over the Western Ghats districts. Other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive light rain at a few places.
On August 14, the Western Ghats and parts of south Tamil Nadu could see isolated light to moderate showers. Light rain may occur at a few places elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Chennai Weather: Will It Rain Today?
Chennai is likely to have partly cloudy skies today. Some parts of the city may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the evening or night.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 37-38°C, while the minimum temperature may settle around 26-27°C.
Chennai has witnessed widespread evening showers over the past few days, and similar weather conditions could continue in some parts of the city.
Meanwhile, maximum temperatures in northern interior Tamil Nadu are likely to remain 2-3°C above normal at a few places between August 11 and 14. Temperatures elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain close to normal.
Fishermen Advised Caution Over Seas
The weather department has issued a warning for fishermen as strong winds are expected over several sea areas.
Along the Tamil Nadu coast, the south Tamil Nadu coastal belt and some parts of the Gulf of Mannar may experience squally winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, from August 11 to 14.
On August 11, parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal could experience winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph. Squally winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, are also expected over the Andaman Sea.
Over the central-west Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of the central-east Arabian Sea, winds may reach 45-55 kmph, with occasional gusts up to 65 kmph between August 11 and 14.
The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the warned sea areas during this period.
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