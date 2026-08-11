Chennai is likely to have partly cloudy skies today. Some parts of the city may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the evening or night.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 37-38°C, while the minimum temperature may settle around 26-27°C.

Chennai has witnessed widespread evening showers over the past few days, and similar weather conditions could continue in some parts of the city.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures in northern interior Tamil Nadu are likely to remain 2-3°C above normal at a few places between August 11 and 14. Temperatures elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain close to normal.

Fishermen Advised Caution Over Seas

The weather department has issued a warning for fishermen as strong winds are expected over several sea areas.

Along the Tamil Nadu coast, the south Tamil Nadu coastal belt and some parts of the Gulf of Mannar may experience squally winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, from August 11 to 14.

On August 11, parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal could experience winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph. Squally winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, are also expected over the Andaman Sea.

Over the central-west Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of the central-east Arabian Sea, winds may reach 45-55 kmph, with occasional gusts up to 65 kmph between August 11 and 14.

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the warned sea areas during this period.