YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the TDP government over alleged DSC recruitment irregularities, leading statewide protests. He demanded a CBI inquiry, the resignation of Nara Lokesh, and answers from CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a blistering attack on the Telugu Desam Party-led (TDP) Andhra Pradesh government over the alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process, urging Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to respond to the concerns raised by students, youth and unemployed people.

In a post on X, Jagan Reddy on Monday said lakhs of students, youth, unemployed people and citizens participated in rallies organised by the YSRCP across Assembly constituencies, questioning the government over issues affecting their future. "Lakhs of students, youth, unemployed, and people across the State participated in the rallies organised today by the YSR Congress Party in Assembly constituencies, strongly questioning the government over its wrongdoing and making the movement truly inspiring," Jagan wrote.

He said that the protests held over the last two months by YSRCP leaders and cadres received support from various sections of society and would remain memorable. "Chandrababu garu, despite your misuse of power, violation of rights guaranteed by the Constitution and attempts to suppress the movement through police force, lakhs of people came out and fought alongside the public, undeterred by detentions and threats, unmindful of notices and standing firm against authoritarianism," he added.

YSRCP demands CBI inquiry, minister's resignation

The opposition YSRCP demanded an immediate CBI inquiry into the "Mega" DSC issue and questioned the government over the promised fee reimbursement for students and unemployment allowance. They also questioned the government over its promise of Rs 1,500 financial assistance for every woman. The leaders also demanded that Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh take moral responsibility for these issues and resign immediately.

Timeline of YSRCP's 10-point protest programme

The YSRCP chief alleged that the party's 10 programmes conducted over 74 days, including a meeting with the Governor, received overwhelming public support.

Listing the programmes, Jagan Reddy said the party organised statewide protests by its Students' Wing on May 29, protests and submission of representations at District Collectorates on June 1, constituency-level Town Hall meetings on June 8-9, and rallies in all 175 Assembly constituencies on June 12. He added that the party met the State Governor on June 18 seeking an inquiry into the DSC issue, followed by statewide protest rallies by students and youth on July 28, submission of representations to District Collectors and Joint Collectors on July 31, Round Table and Town Hall meetings on August 3-4, relay hunger strikes from August 6-8, and rallies at Assembly constituency headquarters on August 10.

Allegations of unfulfilled promises

"Despite lakhs of people raising questions through all these programmes, Chandrababu garu, you have remained silent. You have not spoken a word so far on any of these demands," Jagan Reddy said.

He alleged that the government had not responded to the alleged DSC paper leak and irregularities, nearly Rs 9,000 crore pending dues under fee reimbursement schemes Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, and the promised unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month announced during the elections.

"At Rs 3,000 per month, the amount comes to Rs 36,000 a year and Rs 1,08,000 for three years, which is due to every unemployed youth," he said.

Jagan demands accountability, warns of continued protests

Jagan Reddy also alleged that Nara Lokesh had failed to answer questions raised by people and demanded his resignation over the DSC issue. "In a democracy, questions must be answered. It is unfortunate that you, as the Chief Minister, and your son, as the Minister concerned, have remained silent on issues concerning the future of students, unemployed youth and lakhs of families," he said.

The YSRCP chief said the demands of students, youth and unemployed people were clear, including a CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC paper leak and irregularities, resignation of Lokesh, payment of pending fee reimbursement and Vasathi Deevena dues, and release of unemployment allowance along with arrears. "Using the police to suppress those who raise questions instead of answering them is not a solution. It is merely an attempt to use the might of your authority to cover up your mistakes," Jagan Reddy alleged.

"If you do not respond, students, youth and the unemployed will not let you off. You must answer the questions being raised by Gen-Z. Until then, these fights will not stop," Jagan Reddy said.

Police restrict protest rally in Anakapalli

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi also targeted the TDP government, alleging "confrontation" and police restrictions during the party's protests over the DSC issue.

As part of the statewide protest call, YSRCP leaders and cadres held a rally in Anakapalli demanding the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that the promised "Mega DSC" recruitment drive had been turned into a "cheating DSC". However, police stopped the bike rally at the Ring Road in Anakapalli, following which the YSRCP alleged that the government was attempting to restrict its protest. (ANI)