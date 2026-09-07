Telangana Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy condemned a BRS protest at the Assembly. He demanded the dismissal of an MLC for making 'objectionable' and 'anti-Dalit' remarks against the Speaker, and accused BRS of spreading false propaganda.

Telangana Labour, Employment and Mines Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy has strongly condemned the BRS MLAs and MLCs for their conduct within the Assembly premises on Monday and described it as distressing. BRS legislators staged a protest at the Assembly and were stopped at the gate while wearing black T-shirts with slogans against the government. A scuffle ensued with the police. During the incident, BRS MLC Tata Madhu allegedly made objectionable remarks against Assembly Speaker.

Minister Demands MLC's Dismissal for Remarks

The Minister said the Congress does not oppose protests and agitations conducted democratically. However, making inappropriate remarks against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar is not proper. “The MLC who made inappropriate comments against the Speaker should be dismissed from the House,” Venkataswamy said.

Allegations of Anti-Dalit Sentiment

He alleged that BRS leaders spoke recklessly about Speaker because he is a Dalit. "The remarks made against the Speaker were not directed at just one individual; they were words spoken against the entire Dalit community. Dalit organisations should also take note of this issue," Vivek said.

Venkataswamy Criticises BRS's Past Governance

Venkataswamy recalled that the BRS government, having been in power for ten years, made numerous promises but deceived the people. "KCR promised to make a Dalit the Chief Minister but failed to do so. The party also betrayed the people by failing to deliver on promises such as three acres of land for Dalits, unemployment allowances, and double-bedroom houses," the Minister said.

"In the two-and-a-half years since the Congress government came to power, six guarantees are being implemented, and the remaining guarantees will also be fulfilled in the next two-and-a-half years," Vivek added.

The Minister alleged that BRS engaged in corruption during its ten-year tenure. "Now that they have lost power, out of frustration, attempts are being made to sling mud at the Congress, and false propaganda is being spread using social media," he said.