Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana' to provide online coaching for competitive exams to youth, aiming to transform their dreams into reality and remove economic obstacles to their success.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana’ is not just a government scheme but a powerful medium to transform the dreams of youth into reality and turn opportunities into success.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme, the Chief Minister hailed the scheme, saying that it aims to give “wings” to young aspirants. “We are launching the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana’ to give wings to the dreams of all our young people. Preparations for this have been underway for quite some time, and the scheme has been introduced after careful deliberation. This is not merely a government scheme; it is a powerful medium to transform the dreams of our youth into reality and turn opportunities into success,” he said.

Further, he assured that the State government is committed to providing economic resources through such schemes to the youth to allow them to get a high-quality education. “Our government has resolved that neither a lack of resources nor economic circumstances will stand as obstacles in the path of our talented youth or prevent them from moving forward. It is for this very reason that the government has introduced the Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana," he said.

What the Scheme Offers

Under the scheme, students enrolled in universities as well as government and aided colleges across Uttarakhand will be provided online coaching for a range of competitive examinations, including Civil Services (UPSC and State Public Service Commissions), Defence Services (CDS), Banking, Railways and SSC, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The programme will also offer guidance for higher education and eligibility examinations such as CAT, MAT, GATE, NET and CSIR-NET.

Benefits for Remote and Hilly Areas

The Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana is expected to be particularly beneficial for students from remote and hilly areas of Uttarakhand. With access to expert guidance from home, students will no longer need to travel to major cities in search of quality coaching, the CMO stated. (ANI)