Mahesh Gupta was remanded to two days' police custody, while his parents, Hariram and Urmila Gupta, were sent to judicial custody in the Satya Niketan building collapse case that killed seven. The family owned and managed the collapsed building.

The Duty Magistrate of Patiala House on Monday Night remanded Mahesh Gupta to two days' police custody. His parents, Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, have been remanded to judicial custody. They were produced at the residence of the duty magistrate late at night.

They have been arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan Building collapse case. They have been arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan Building collapse case in which seven people lost their lives after a five-storey building collapsed on September 6.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhavya Karhail passed the order of remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi police and defence counsel Yashpal Singh.

Police Detail Roles of Accused in Collapse

Delhi Police moved an application seeking custodial remand of Mahesh Gupta and 14 days of judicial custody of Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta. According to Delhi Police, the building’s electricity connection was in Hariram Gupta’s name, while his son was handling its management. The property was registered in the name of Hariram’s wife, Urmila Gupta.

As per Delhi police, the building owners and beneficiaries, Hariram Gupta, aged 81 years, his wife Urmila Gupta, aged 75 years, and their son Mahesh Gupta, aged 52 years, were arrested in the case. During examination, it was found that the property is in the name of Urmila Gupta. It was being managed and run by her husband, Hariram, and her son, Mahesh. Hariram has electricity connections of two floors in his name. He is a retired Sergeant from the Indian Air Force. Mahesh is running a hardware and paint shop. He has two kids.

Wider Investigation Underway

In addition, a search of the PG Operators and labour contractors is being made. Their role will also be examined in the case, and accordingly action will be taken, the police said.

Rescue Operations Concluded

The rescue operations have been completed by the agencies. A total of 12 persons were rescued, out of which 7 had expired. The families of the deceased persons have been handed over the mortal remains. (ANI)