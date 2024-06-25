Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is K Suresh, INDIA bloc's candidate for Lok Sabha speaker post?

    Kodikunnil Suresh is an eight-term MP and the most senior member of the Lok Sabha, currently representing the Mavelikara constituency in Kerala. Suresh was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989, and subsequently won elections in 1991, 1996, and 1999 from the Adoor constituency.

    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    Eight-time Congress MP K Suresh has been nominated by INDIA bloc for the post of the Speaker in the 18th Lok Sabha. He has filed the nomination on Tuesday. He will be contesting against NDA’s Om Birla for the post of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha Speaker election will be held on Wednesday, June 26.

    Born in Kodikunnil, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on June 4, 1962, Suresh is a well-known politician in India. He is a member of Parliament (MP) for the Indian National Congress and has held the position for seven terms in a row.

    He is the youngest son of Kunjan and Thankamma, and comes from a humble family. He completed his pre-degree at Thiruvananthapuram's Mar Ivanios College before graduating from Government Law College with a Bachelor of Laws.

    His journey in politics commenced in 1989 with his initial election to the Lok Sabha. Since then, he has secured re-election six times, serving as the representative for the Adoor and Mavelikara constituencies.

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he clinched victory in the Mavelikara constituency by a narrow margin of 61138 votes, securing his seventh consecutive term in the lower house of the Indian Parliament.

    He is a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee, was a frontrunner for Kerala Congress chief in 2021, serves as the working president of Congress's Kerala unit, and is the chief whip of the Congress parliamentary party in Lok Sabha.

    Suresh was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989, and subsequently won elections in 1991, 1996, and 1999 from the Adoor constituency. He faced defeats in the 1998 and 2004 general elections.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
