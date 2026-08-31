UP's Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya hailed the establishment of Western Sydney University's campus in Greater Noida as a revolutionary change. He said the collaboration will elevate the state's educational and economic standards.

Boosting Educational and Economic Standards

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya on Monday said that revolutionary changes were taking place in higher education in the state, with Western Sydney University's proposed campus in Greater Noida set to further boost educational opportunities.

Speaking about the university's proposed campus, Upadhyaya told ANI that the collaboration would help raise the educational and economic standards of Uttar Pradesh. "Under the leadership of PM Modi at the national level and CM Yogi in Uttar Pradesh, revolutionary changes are taking place in higher education, just as they are in every other sector," he said.

He said Western Sydney University was the first foreign university to collaborate with Uttar Pradesh and described the initiative as an important step towards realising the vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". "From the perspective of higher education, Western Sydney University is the first foreign university to collaborate with us; this will elevate the educational and economic standards of Uttar Pradesh and realise our vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the idea that by acquiring and exchanging knowledge with one another, we can reach the pinnacle of progress," Upadhyaya said.

A Historic Moment for Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, Advisor to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, said the establishment of the campus would mark a historic moment for the state. "Today is a momentous occasion. The Higher Education Minister, Yogendra Upadhyay, is present here representing the Chief Minister, and the Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, is also here. Western Sydney University is set to become the first foreign university to establish a campus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh," Awasthi said.

He said the initiative would further strengthen Uttar Pradesh's engagement with the global community through knowledge, technology and development. "This is a historic day as we move our state forward, embracing the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' by connecting with the global community--sharing our development and ideology, and exchanging technology," Awasthi said.

He also said that Western Sydney University had launched five new scholarships named after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, focusing on youth, women, water sustainability, data management and business management. Awasthi said the Greater Noida campus was expected to become operational by February, with academic classes in technology-related fields scheduled to commence in 2027.

Strengthening Australia-India Ties

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, during the launch event on Monday, said the Western Sydney University campus in India would help strengthen education ties between Australia and India, describing the partnership as an important step towards building closer connections between the two countries. Minns said WSU would contribute to India's goal of increasing higher education participation among young people and bring the university's values and principles to India. (ANI)