Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert was moved to the opposition's front row in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, sparking speculation of a rift with the ruling TVK over conflicting Prime Ministerial ambitions for Rahul Gandhi and C Joseph Vijay for 2029.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party leader and MLA Tharahai Cuthbert was shifted to the front row of the Opposition benches in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, amid speculation over differences between the Congress and ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Cuthbert was earlier seated in the section allocated to TVK MLAs. However, her seat was changed on Monday, with the Congress leader now occupying a place in the front row of the Opposition benches.

Clash over 2029 PM Candidacy

The development comes amid growing speculation over the relationship between the Congress and TVK, a day after Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar said that Congress ministers in the state Cabinet would resign if TVK did not support Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar made the remarks on Saturday while speaking at the assumption-of-office ceremony of George Robinson, who took charge as president of the Kanyakumari West District Congress Committee. He said Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister of India in 2029.

The remarks came against the backdrop of statements by TVK leaders projecting party chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as a potential contender for the Prime Minister's post.

TVK PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna had earlier said that the country's top constitutional office should be held by a leader from Tamil Nadu.

The issue gained further attention after a private media survey placed Vijay among the preferred candidates for Prime Minister in 2029, behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

BJP Questions Congress's Position

Reacting to the developments, BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan questioned why Congress continued to remain part of the TVK government if its leaders were opposed to the ruling party's position.

"Repeated assertions by multiple TVK Ministers even inside on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly touting their leader as a probable Prime Minister is an outright rejection of the failed and dismal leadership of Rahul Gandhi by the TVK. Now, what is preventing the opportunistic Congress party from coming out of the Cabinet of the TVK government? Because the TVK minister's statements are a scathing vote of no confidence, and TVK is an alliance partner, but the Congress party still continues to be in the TVK government. Why is the Congress party not withdrawing support to the TVK government after their leader Rahul Gandhi has been insulted?" Kesavan said.

Background of the Alliance

The TVK government was formed after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which the party emerged as the largest force and formed the government with support from VCK, IUML, Congress, CPI and CPI(M). The Congress had ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK following the election results and submitted a letter of support to the TVK, with the condition that communal forces be kept out of the government. (ANI)