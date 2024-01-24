Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor head injury as car meets with accident on way to Kolkata

    Reports from news agencies indicated that a car unexpectedly appeared in front of the chief minister's convoy, compelling the driver to apply brakes swiftly. In the process, Mamata Banerjee's forehead hit an object within the car, causing the injury.

    West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor head injury as car meets with accident on way to Kolkata
    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (January 24) encountered an accident while returning to Kolkata from a political engagement in the state. Unfortunately, she suffered a minor head injury during the incident.

    The mishap occurred as CM Banerjee's car abruptly came to a stop to avoid a collision with another vehicle, causing a jolt that resulted in her injury. The incident unfolded as Banerjee was traveling from Bengal's Burdwan to Kolkata by road.

    Reports from news agencies indicated that a car unexpectedly appeared in front of the chief minister's convoy, compelling the driver to apply brakes swiftly. In the process, Mamata Banerjee's forehead hit an object within the car, causing the injury.

    Despite the accident, Banerjee did not opt for a helicopter to return to Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions, as confirmed by officials. The incident highlights the unexpected challenges political figures may face even during routine travels.

