    Gyanvapi case: ASI survey findings set for public release, access granted to both parties

    According to Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, he expressed gratitude for obtaining a copy of the ASI survey, stating that both sides would receive the report's copy by today or Thursday.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    The much-anticipated report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque is set to be made public, with access granted to both the Hindu and Muslim parties involved in the dispute.

    According to Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, he expressed gratitude for obtaining a copy of the ASI survey, stating that both sides would receive the report's copy by today or Thursday. Jain emphasized the importance of transparency, stating, "Everybody should know what is there in the ASI survey," and noted that, in accordance with the court's directives, both parties would receive a hard copy of the report.

    Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, another representative for the Hindu side, highlighted that the court had heard both parties, reaching a consensus to provide hard copies instead of sharing the report via email, as objected by the ASI. He mentioned that once the court issues the order, the legal team would apply for the certified copy.

    An ASI official indicated that the report would likely be given on Thursday, adhering to the court's timeline. Jain clarified that there is no gag order preventing the public from accessing the report.

    Expressing confidence in the report's findings, Jain asserted, "I am 'sure' that the report will confirm that it was a temple, and a 'temple should be built there'."

    A petitioner in the Gyanvapi case, Sita Sahu, expressed optimism that the truth would emerge. Meanwhile, SM Yaseen, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, acknowledged the court's authority said, "Whatever we wanted to save could not be done." He added that they would decide their course of action after the report becomes public.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
