Republic Day 2024: Airports on high alert; Know air travel rules you must follow if flying on January 26

Passengers are advised to keep their travel documents in hand luggage, as identity checks may be conducted at any time. AAI recommends traveling light on 26th January, packing essentials, and checking airline guidelines for a hassle-free check-in process.

As Republic Day approaches, heightened security measures are in place at airports across India. Bangalore Aviation has outlined key rules and recommendations for travelers to ensure a smooth experience during this period.

Bangalore Aviation emphasized additional restrictions on items allowed in handbags, including talcum powder, powdered spices and masalas, lighters, and toys resembling weapons. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has also issued guidelines for passengers traveling on Republic Day.

For hand baggage, AAI urges passengers to avoid items like nail cutters, scissors, sharp objects, and liquids. In terms of check-in baggage, it is recommended to exclude power banks, lighters, and ensure no prohibited items are included to avoid last-minute hassles.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi will be suspended for over two hours daily from January 19 to January 26, with no arrivals or departures between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm. This suspension is part of the Republic Day preparations and celebrations.

Adding to the precautions, Mumbai Police issued an order prohibiting flying activities on January 26 in the area surrounding central Mumbai's Shivaji Park, the venue for a ceremonial parade on Republic Day.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) introduced new restrictions through revised NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), essential information for personnel involved in flight operations. Travelers are advised to stay informed and adhere to these guidelines to ensure a safe and secure travel experience during the Republic Day celebrations.