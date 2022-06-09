Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch

    A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shaking her legs with tribal women's group at a mass wedding ceremony at North Bengal’s Alipurduar has gone viral.

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced with the tribal women at a mass marriage during her visit to Alipurduar in North Bengal. In 2014, Alipurduar was identified as the 20th district of Bengal during Mamata Banerjee’s regime.

    The video shows her interacting with the residents and providing gift packages to the newly wedded couples and blessing them. Following this, she joined a tribal women's group for dance as an Adivasi song played in the background. According to reports, around 510 tribal couples married at the grand event. The entire event was shared on Mamata Banerjee's official Facebook page. 

    Also Read: Man rescues King Cobra entangled in fishnet; video goes viral

    While speaking at the event, the TMC supremo took a jibe at the Centre.  Mamata Banerjee stated that people were fooled by promises like forming separate states and different welfare schemes ahead of elections. 

    Mamata says, Before the election, BJP makes big promises like Ujala schemes, starting tea gardens etc. However, no BJP leaders were seen after the election. BJP policies are destructive to ordinary people's interests.

    The West Bengal CM also expressed that she desires the Adivasi people to partake in the Olympics and win gold for the country.  Mamata Banerjee wholeheartedly honoured and told her desire to see our Adivasi brothers and sisters acquire great heights of success.

    Mamata also spoke about various schemes implemented by the Bengal government, such as Chaa Sundari Scheme, where houses have been built for tea workers.  West Bengal CM said over 12,000 homes were already constructed, and the government provide 1,500 rupees monthly to tea workers, who also have access to free electricity, health services and drinking water.

    Also Read: Man’s unique fruit-picking tool earns praises from Anand Mahindra; watch

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment' - adt

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment'

    Hyderabad gangrape case Telangana HM blames advanced zamana ask parents to fulfil duty gcw

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Telangana HM blames 'advanced zamana'; ask parents to fulfil duty

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam snt

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam

    QS World University Ranking IIT Delhi rises by 11 places JNU Delhi University slip gcw

    QS World University Ranking: IIT Delhi rises by 11 places; JNU, Delhi University slip

    Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13 in money laundering case - adt

    Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13 in money laundering case

    Recent Stories

    Watch Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts-tgy

    Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts

    football uefa nations league Georgina Rodriguez gushes over Ronaldo ahead of Portugal clash against Czech Republic snt

    Georgina Rodriguez gushes over 'man of her dreams' Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic

    PAK vs WI 2022, Pakistan vs West Indies/Windies, Multan ODI: Babar Azam scripts record with his 17th ODI century, surpasses Virat Kohli-ayh

    PAK vs WI 2022, Multan ODI: Azam scripts record with his 17th ODI century, surpasses Kohli

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment' - adt

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment'

    Hyderabad gangrape case Telangana HM blames advanced zamana ask parents to fulfil duty gcw

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Telangana HM blames 'advanced zamana'; ask parents to fulfil duty

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon