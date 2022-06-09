West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch

A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shaking her legs with tribal women's group at a mass wedding ceremony at North Bengal’s Alipurduar has gone viral.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced with the tribal women at a mass marriage during her visit to Alipurduar in North Bengal. In 2014, Alipurduar was identified as the 20th district of Bengal during Mamata Banerjee’s regime.

The video shows her interacting with the residents and providing gift packages to the newly wedded couples and blessing them. Following this, she joined a tribal women's group for dance as an Adivasi song played in the background. According to reports, around 510 tribal couples married at the grand event. The entire event was shared on Mamata Banerjee's official Facebook page.

While speaking at the event, the TMC supremo took a jibe at the Centre. Mamata Banerjee stated that people were fooled by promises like forming separate states and different welfare schemes ahead of elections.

Mamata says, Before the election, BJP makes big promises like Ujala schemes, starting tea gardens etc. However, no BJP leaders were seen after the election. BJP policies are destructive to ordinary people's interests.

The West Bengal CM also expressed that she desires the Adivasi people to partake in the Olympics and win gold for the country. Mamata Banerjee wholeheartedly honoured and told her desire to see our Adivasi brothers and sisters acquire great heights of success.

Mamata also spoke about various schemes implemented by the Bengal government, such as Chaa Sundari Scheme, where houses have been built for tea workers. West Bengal CM said over 12,000 homes were already constructed, and the government provide 1,500 rupees monthly to tea workers, who also have access to free electricity, health services and drinking water.

