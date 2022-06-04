Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man’s unique fruit-picking tool earns praises from Anand Mahindra; watch

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of an Indian man who made a wonderful jugaad to harvest tall tree fruits.

    Man's unique fruit-picking tool earns praises from Anand Mahindra; watch
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    We all know that Indians are creative while developing easy life hacks with low budget material. On the other hand, we have seen business tycoon Anand Mahindra sharing India's brilliant talents and their creative innovation on his Twitter handle and applauding them for their skills.

    Recently, the Mahindra group chairman shared one such video where a man can be seen creating an incredible instrument to harvest fruits from tall trees. The man prepared the tool using an empty coke bottle, twine, and a PVC pipe. The video demonstrated the elaborated process of man creating the device and effortlessly plucking the fruits with the help of the invention. 

    Sharing the video on Twitter, the 66-year-old businessman mentioned in the caption that it is not an earth-shattering invention. However, he is enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.’  Anand Mahindra also expressed that, America evolved as a powerhouse of invention because of the habit of many experimenting in their basement/garage workshops. He said tinkerers could become Titans of innovation.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and collected over 543K views and 31K likes. 

    Social media users applauded the man for his amazing invention in the comments section and thanked the Mahindra group chairman for posting the video. A user wrote, "A great innovation. Won't call it an invention. Most practical people, like me (sorry if I sound pompous and egoistic) do manage to come up with practical solutions in our daily lives. Despite my AGE." Another person commented, "An Indian innovation is always visionary & exemplary worldwide! More better world can have us with this Innovative design idea via using nature friendly raw material instead of Plastic!" Take a look.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
