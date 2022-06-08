Man rescues King Cobra entangled in fishnet; video goes viral

Video of a man rescuing king cobra and then providing it water to drink has been going viral on the internet. The video shows that humanity still exists among most of us.

We all know that kindness is human nature. Humans have often shown kindness and empathy towards the voiceless being. There have also been videos that you can easily find on the net which shows humans rescuing wild animals, marine life and reptiles from critical situations. Recently, there have been videos that showed humans giving CPR to animals to save their life. Basically, there are many humans who have stepped up every single time to help the voiceless.

Also Read: Turtles balancing on wooden log in a river will leave you in splits; watch

One such video of a man rescuing a king cobra and offering it water has gone viral. Yes, you read it right. Many of us get scared listening to the name cobra., However, a kind person goes out of his way to help the reptile. The video shows a giant cobra trapped in a fish net for around six days before being saved by residents in Odisha’s Bhadrak. Following the rescue, drinking water was provided to the thirsty snake. In the video, one can see the snake gulping down the water.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 6 million views. Social media users were touched by the heartwarming act and thanked the man for assisting the snake. A user wrote, "The man is correct on keeping the snake alive as nature needs a balanced life cycle of all creatures. Thanks for sharing." Another person commented, "Hello Sir, thanks for this excellent rescue. I think this Cobra is one of your best friend. Very calm, not agressive, let's have a "drink", looking and "listen" to you. Take care and stay safe. Greetings"

King cobras are the most venomous snakes in the world. If a King Cobra bites a person, he won't be able to survive for more than 15 minutes. Because snake poison instantly affects the nerve system, even a small amount of venom is enough to paralyze a human. It is essential to mention that one should be an expert in handling such a vicious creature and never try going near them if you don’t have the expertise. Watch the video.

Also Read: Man conducts CPR on a dog; heart-warming video goes viral