A British traveller has gone viral after praising Mawlynnong, Asia's Cleanest Village in Meghalaya, and challenging stereotypes about cleanliness in India. His Instagram video highlighted the village's eco-friendly practices, community hygiene and scenic beauty.

A British travel content creator has gone viral after challenging common stereotypes about cleanliness and waste management in India through his visit to Mawlynnong, widely recognised as Asia's Cleanest Village. In a video shared on Instagram, British traveller Robert Van Tromp praised the village's remarkable cleanliness, civic discipline and community-driven efforts that have kept the picturesque destination in Meghalaya spotless for years. His post has resonated with social media users, many of whom applauded the Northeast for its strong civic sense and commitment to environmental conservation.

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Where Is Asia's Cleanest Village?

Nestled in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, Mawlynnong is widely known as Asia's Cleanest Village and is often referred to as "God's Own Garden" because of its lush greenery, well-maintained surroundings and eco-friendly lifestyle.

The village is home to around 600 residents, who have earned global recognition for maintaining exceptional standards of cleanliness through collective community participation. Visitors from across India and abroad frequently travel to Mawlynnong to experience its unique approach to environmental conservation and sustainable living.

British Traveller Challenges Common Stereotypes

Robert Van Tromp shared a video of his visit on Instagram, where he questioned the widespread perception that every part of India struggles with litter and poor waste management.

Introducing the video, he said, "This has to be the biggest scam in India." He then added, "It's believing that every part of this country struggles with litter and has poor waste management," while showcasing the village's clean streets, peaceful surroundings and lush greenery.

He later asked viewers, "Welcome to the cleanest village in Asia. Would you have successfully guessed the country it's located in?"

What Makes Mawlynnong So Clean?

In the video, Van Tromp highlighted several practices that have helped Mawlynnong maintain its reputation as Asia's Cleanest Village.

The village has self-made waste bins placed approximately every 100 metres, encouraging the proper disposal of litter. Dedicated areas have also been created for people to spit, helping keep public spaces clean.

According to the traveller, the residents have deeply rooted values centred on community hygiene. Villagers clean the streets twice a day, ensuring the surroundings remain spotless throughout the year.

The village also enforces a strict ban on single-use plastics and smoking, reflecting its long-standing commitment to environmental protection and sustainable living.

Van Tromp further noted that Mawlynnong closes to visitors every Sunday, allowing residents to focus on maintaining and preserving the village's cleanliness.

Scenic Beauty Captured on Camera

The video showcases more than just the village's cleanliness. It offers glimpses of Mawlynnong's serene landscapes, tree-lined pathways and close-knit community members working together to maintain their surroundings.

Van Tromp also captures the village's natural beauty, including its lush greenery and a picturesque waterfall, offering viewers a glimpse of why Mawlynnong is considered one of Meghalaya's most beautiful destinations.

Social Media Reacts

The video has attracted widespread appreciation online, with many users praising the Northeast for its cleanliness and civic sense.

One user commented: "I believe you are liking the place … and you wil enjoy more n experience more."

Another wrote: "Northeast India is a class apart ."

A third user said: "As someone from Northeast, it feels good to hear that our region is applauded for cleanliness. Moreover, Meghalaya is well known for their civic sense too."

The viral video has sparked fresh conversations about India's diverse landscapes and communities, with many viewers pointing out that places such as Mawlynnong challenge long-held stereotypes about cleanliness while showcasing successful examples of community-led environmental conservation.