A viral social media post has ignited debate on the rising cost of domestic tourism in India. A content creator highlighted a friend's experience, who found a trip to Rishikesh prohibitively expensive, with hotels costing Rs 9,000–Rs 15,000 per night. The friend instead chose Sri Lanka, finding better value with 5-star hotels for Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000.

A viral social media post comparing the cost of travelling to Rishikesh and Sri Lanka has sparked a fresh debate about the rising expenses associated with domestic tourism in India. Shared by content creator Paritsh Sharrma on X, the post claimed that a friend abandoned plans for a trip to Rishikesh after discovering that hotel prices and travel costs were significantly higher than expected.

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According to Sharrma, his friend found that decent hotels in Rishikesh were charging between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000 per night. On top of that, flights from Mumbai to Delhi were estimated at around Rs 7,000–Rs 8,000 one way, making the overall cost of the trip considerably higher than anticipated. He wrote, “A friend was going to Rishikesh for a trip. Checked decent hotels, Rs 9K–15K per night. Flights from Mumbai to Delhi were Rs 7K–8K one way.”

Check the viral video here:

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The content creator said his friend eventually chose Sri Lanka instead, claiming the island nation offered far better value for the same budget. In his post, he stated, “On the same budget, he booked Sri Lanka instead. Got a 5-star sea-facing hotel for Rs 3K–5K, better value for money, cleaner air, more peaceful and tourism friendly.” He further added, “Indian tourism is getting too expensive for what it offers. If this continues, the country will lose appeal as people find better value elsewhere.”

The post quickly gained traction online, with users divided over the comparison. Some agreed that certain international destinations have become surprisingly affordable compared to popular Indian tourist hotspots. One user commented that post-pandemic demand has pushed domestic tourism prices sharply higher, while another claimed a family trip from Mumbai to Rishikesh had cost nearly Rs 1.5 lakh, adding that the same budget could have funded travel to several Asian countries.

However, others questioned the comparison, arguing that Rishikesh and Sri Lanka offer entirely different travel experiences. Some users also challenged the claim that five-star, sea-facing hotels in Sri Lanka were available for as little as Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 per night.

The viral discussion has once again highlighted growing concerns about affordability, value for money and the competitiveness of India's domestic tourism sector as travellers increasingly weigh international destinations against local holiday options.

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