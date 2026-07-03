A foreign woman living in India has gone viral after praising the tradition of Indian families visiting their ancestral homes. Ksenia Kala said the experience changed her perspective on parenting and identity, with her heartfelt Instagram post winning widespread appreciation online.

A foreign woman living in India has won hearts on social media after praising Indian families for preserving their ancestral roots and passing their cultural heritage from one generation to the next. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ksenia Kala shared how visiting her husband's ancestral village with their children transformed her understanding of identity, family and parenting. Her reflections on the importance of experiencing one's roots, rather than simply hearing about them, resonated with thousands of social media users.

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Ksenia Kala Shares Her Experience of Visiting Her Husband's Ancestral Village

In her Instagram post, Ksenia Kala described an age-old Indian tradition that she has come to deeply admire. She explained that many Indian families visit their ancestral villages during significant milestones such as marriages, the birth of a child or the passing of a loved one.

Sharing her family's experience, she wrote: "They visit the place their ancestors came from. I've noticed this in many families around us, often on meaningful occasions like a marriage, the birth of a child, or after the passing of a loved one. It's a tradition I've come to deeply admire.

Last year, we decided to visit my husband's ancestral village with our children for the first time. My husband never grew up there, and neither did his parents. But this is where his grandparents were born, and where generations of our family lived before them. The last time we visited was shortly after we got married in 2014. This time, we returned with our three children while I was pregnant with our fourth.

Our children got to walk the same paths their ancestors once walked, meet relatives they might never have known otherwise, and discover places that hold generations of family history. In our village, there's even a 15th century temple surrounded by ancient banyan trees, quietly standing as it has for hundreds of years.

Growing up in a different culture, this tradition changed how I think about raising children. It taught me that a sense of identity isn't something you simply tell your children about. It's something you help them experience. Walking these paths, hearing family stories, and seeing where generations before them once lived creates a connection that words alone never could.

Every family and every culture has its own way of keeping its history alive. This is one tradition I've come to deeply admire in India."

Tradition Helps Children Connect With Their Heritage

Ksenia said the visit gave her children an opportunity to experience their family's history first hand by walking the same paths as their ancestors, meeting extended relatives and visiting places that hold generations of family history.

She added that such experiences help children develop a stronger sense of identity and belonging, something that cannot be achieved through stories alone.

Social Media Reacts

The heartfelt post resonated with many social media users, who appreciated her perspective on Indian family values and traditions.

One user commented: "We are nobody without our culture."

A second user wrote: "Unfortunately, my ancestral village is now in Pakistan and we don't even know where."

The post has sparked conversations online about the importance of preserving family history, cultural traditions and ancestral connections, with many users praising the values that continue to be cherished by Indian families.