Want to witness Republic Day 2023 parade? Here's how to book online to get passes instantly

Republic Day 2023: The central government has launched an online Invitation Management Portal to extend e-invitations to guests/dignitaries and online tickets to the general public for viewing the Republic Day and Independence Day events. To book your tickets, visit the website, www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

The portal allows the general public who wish to attend the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations to buy tickets online, irrespective of their geographical location. The platform also provides the facility to issue online passes to dignitaries, their guests, and the general public.

"Ajay Bhatt described the portal as another milestone in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's concept of e-governance, which is based on easy, effective, economical, and eco-friendly governance," said the Ministry of Defence.

Aamantran: know the features of the latest portal

1) Passes/tickets will be delivered via email/sms

2) Enhanced security through QR code authentication

3) Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable

4) RSVP for passes to seek acceptance from invitees

5) Analytics of post-event data for better event management in the future

In addition to the e-invites through a portal, ticket counters or booths will also be set up. The following are the locations where tickets can be obtained; the Ministry of Defence will facilitate online tickets:

1) Sena Bhawan (Gate no 2)

2) Shastri Bhawan (Gate no 3)

3) Jantar Mantar (Near main gate)

4) Pragati Maidan (Gate no 1)

5) Parliament House (Reception office)

6) Special counter for MPs (Will open on January 18, 2023)

The time to collect the ticket will be in the morning, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and in the afternoon, from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. For the latest updates, visit www.mod.gov.in and www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in.

