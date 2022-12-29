India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

With this, IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from the SU-30MKI aircraft against land and sea targets over very long ranges.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday successfully fired the Extended Range version of the BrahMos air-launched missile from a SU-30MKI fighter aircraft against a ship target. According to officials, the missile test in the Bay of Bengal region achieved the desired mission objectives. With this, IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from the SU-30MKI aircraft against land and sea targets over very long ranges.

The extended-range BrahMos and the high-performance SU-30MKI aircraft give the IAF a strategic reach and enable it to dominate future battlefields. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, HAL and BAPL have been instrumental in achieving this feat, officials added.

