    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    The first batch of Agniveers selected under the Agnipath scheme reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi between December 25 and 29. 

    The first batch of Agniveers selected under the Agnipath scheme reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi between December 25 and 29. Approximately 160 candidates have been selected after rigorous tests. The defence ministry released a video showing the entire reporting process. Take a look

