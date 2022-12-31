Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

The first batch of Agniveers selected under the Agnipath scheme reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi between December 25 and 29. Approximately 160 candidates have been selected after rigorous tests. The defence ministry released a video showing the entire reporting process. Take a look

