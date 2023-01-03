Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Captain Shiva's team will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks. The team of Sappers led by Capt Shiva Chouhan will be deployed at the post for three months.

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

    Indian Army officer Captain Shiva Chouhan has become the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen. Hailing from Rajasthan, the Bengal Sappers officer's operational deployment came after a month-long arduous training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel

    Captain Shiva's team will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks.

    Also Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Capt Shiva did her schooling in Udaipur and holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur.  At the young age of 11 years, she lost her father. Her mother, a housewife, ensured that her studies continued. 

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Since her childhood, she was motivated to join Indian Armed Forces and showcased unparalleled zeal during training at OTA, Chennai and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021.

    At a young service of one year, Captain Shiva displayed grit and determination by successfully leading the Sura Soi Cycling Expedition from Siachen War Memorial to the Kargil War Memorial conducted on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas in July 2022, covering a distance of 508 km. 

    The officer then took up the challenge of leading the men of the Sura Soi Engineer Regiment at the world’s highest battlefield. Based on her performance, she was selected to undergo training at the Siachen Battle School. 

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    At the Siachen Battle School, she underwent rigorous training alongside Indian Army officers and men. The training included avalanche and crevasse rescue, endurance training, survival drills and ice wall climbing. Despite challenges, Captain Shiva successfully completed the training with unflinching commitment.  

    She was inducted to the Siachen Glacier on January 2, 2023, after an arduous climb. The team of Sappers led by Capt Shiva Chouhan will be deployed at the post for three months.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

    National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

    16 army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikkim

    16 Indian Army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikkim

    Defence purchase proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore get DAC nod

    24 defence purchase proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore get DAC nod

    Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine Vagir to be commissioned soon gcw

    Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine 'Vagir', to be commissioned soon

    INS Mormugao to be commissioned into Indian Navy today Here is all about guided missile destroyer gcw

    INS Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy today; Here's all about guided missile destroyer

    Recent Stories

    Congress MLA accuses Uttarakhand govt for Banbhoolpura residents' plight facing eviction; check details AJR

    Congress MLA accuses Uttarakhand govt for Banbhoolpura residents' plight facing eviction; check details

    Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno National Park this month: Report AJR

    Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno National Park this month: Report

    football All is not well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Is Al-Nassr deal the reason? Details here snt

    All is not well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Is Al-Nassr deal the reason? Details here

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: B-town diva's glamorous pics with cameos by Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: B-town diva's glamorous pics with cameos by Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces special stray vacancy round eligibility, rules; check details - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces special stray vacancy round eligibility, rules; check details

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon