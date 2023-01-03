Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

Captain Shiva's team will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks. The team of Sappers led by Capt Shiva Chouhan will be deployed at the post for three months.

Indian Army officer Captain Shiva Chouhan has become the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen. Hailing from Rajasthan, the Bengal Sappers officer's operational deployment came after a month-long arduous training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel

Capt Shiva did her schooling in Udaipur and holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur. At the young age of 11 years, she lost her father. Her mother, a housewife, ensured that her studies continued.

Since her childhood, she was motivated to join Indian Armed Forces and showcased unparalleled zeal during training at OTA, Chennai and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021.

At a young service of one year, Captain Shiva displayed grit and determination by successfully leading the Sura Soi Cycling Expedition from Siachen War Memorial to the Kargil War Memorial conducted on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas in July 2022, covering a distance of 508 km.

The officer then took up the challenge of leading the men of the Sura Soi Engineer Regiment at the world’s highest battlefield. Based on her performance, she was selected to undergo training at the Siachen Battle School.

At the Siachen Battle School, she underwent rigorous training alongside Indian Army officers and men. The training included avalanche and crevasse rescue, endurance training, survival drills and ice wall climbing. Despite challenges, Captain Shiva successfully completed the training with unflinching commitment.

She was inducted to the Siachen Glacier on January 2, 2023, after an arduous climb. The team of Sappers led by Capt Shiva Chouhan will be deployed at the post for three months.