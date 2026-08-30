West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh expressed sorrow over Nepal's floods, stating India stands by its neighbour. India has sent aid flights, while Nepal's Home Minister oversees rescue efforts as the death toll has risen to 734.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the destruction caused by recent flash floods in Nepal, asserting that as a neighbour, India stands firmly with the Himalayan nation during its hours of grave humanitarian crisis.

Talking to the reporters, the West Bengal Minister described the calamity as a massive blow to humanity, while reiterating support for the neighbouring country's self-reliance. He said, "The tragedy that has struck Nepal is a massive blow to humanity. The entire world is concerned. As a neighbour, we wish to extend our help. It would be ideal if Nepal identifies its own needs and resolves the crisis itself; we, too, want Nepal to stand on its own feet and emerge as a strong nation. However, as a neighbour, we stand firmly by their side during this time of crisis."

Nepal's Response and Official Warnings

On Sunday, Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung visited the flood-affected area in Nuwakot and gave instructions to rescue teams as relief operations continue in the flood-hit region.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday warned that the flood flow in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further, urging personnel involved in search, rescue and relief operations to exercise utmost caution. In a post on X, NDRRMA said, "Alert: The flow of the flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further."

India Sends Aid and Essential Supplies

India sent its fourth flight to Kathmandu carrying essential supplies and specialised technical capabilities to support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "The fourth Indian flight has touched down in Kathmandu. It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal's ongoing rescue & relief operations."

Catastrophic Toll

Meanwhile, the death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 734 dead with 2,498 missing, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). (ANI)