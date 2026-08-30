CPI's D Raja challenged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to repeat his US remarks on Hindu-Muslim unity on Indian soil. Meanwhile, CPI MP P Sandosh alleged the remarks were a tactic to divert attention from questions about the RSS's core ideology and beliefs.

CPI Dares RSS Chief

CPI General Secretary D Raja on Sunday reacted to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks in the US on Hindu-Muslim unity, saying that if Bhagwat was "honest and truthful", he should repeat the same statement in India.

Reacting to Bhagwat's remarks made at the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York, Raja said that making such a statement abroad was different from making it on Indian soil. "If he is honest and truthful, he should come back and make the same statement here. Going to America and making a statement is one thing, but making the same statement on our soil would make a difference. Let him make the same statement here, and we will see," Raja said.

Bhagwat, while addressing the event on Saturday, had said that a person who believes there should be no Muslims in India cannot remain a Hindu. He also said that Hinduism teaches that all paths lead to the same goal and that every human being has dignity. He said, "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings..."

'Tactic to Divert Attention'

Meanwhile, CPI MP, P Sandosh, alleged that Bhagwat's remarks were a tactic to divert attention from questions about the RSS's ideology. "These are all tactics of the RSS Chief to divert attention. What is the real intention of the RSS? Why was this organisation started way back in 1925? This is the question," Sandosh said.

Questioning the RSS's ideology, Sandosh asked whether the organisation accepted secularism and the Constitution of India. "Do they accept secularism as an ideology, as a way of life? Are they in a position to accept India's Constitution rather than Manusmriti? These are all million-dollar questions. So, when there are straightforward questions, the answer should be straightforward," he said. (ANI)