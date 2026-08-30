The Karnataka Govt has formed two Cabinet Sub-Committees. One, led by Priyank Kharge, will review criminal cases for withdrawal. The other, chaired by U T Khader, will recommend reforms in the education sector within one month.

Panel to Review Withdrawal of Criminal Cases

The Karnataka Government has constituted a six-member Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Minister Priyank Kharge to review criminal cases pending trial in various courts across the State and make recommendations regarding their withdrawal, according to an official government notification.

As per the official memorandum issued by the Karnataka Cabinet Secretariat, the sub-committee has been formed to scrutinise pending criminal cases and submit appropriate recommendations to the state government. The six-member panel comprises of K H Muniyappa, U T Khader, Krishna Byre Gowda, H C Balakrishna, and Yathindra Siddaramaiah as members of the committee and Priyank Kharge as its Chairman.

According to the order, "As per Rule 13(5) of the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977, the Home Department shall provide the necessary assistance to this Cabinet Sub-Committee."

Committee to Recommend Education Reforms

Meanwhile, in another significant move, the Karnataka government has also set up a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine issues faced by students and recommend comprehensive reforms in the education sector, with Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader appointed as the chairperson of the panel.

According to an official memorandum issued by the Karnataka Government Secretariat on Wednesday, the committee has been constituted following the Cabinet decision taken on August 21.

The committee comprises Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, Home, IT and BT and E-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa as members. The Cabinet Sub-Committee will examine and make recommendations on six key aspects related to student welfare and education reforms.

Examination and Recruitment Integrity

The panel will look into the integrity of examination and recruitment processes, including measures to prevent question paper leaks and malpractice, ensure transparency, fairness and accountability in state examinations and recruitment, and establish a fixed and time-bound examination and recruitment calendar.

Cost of Education and Fee Regulation

The committee will also examine issues related to the cost of education, regulation of fees charged by private educational institutions, oversight of coaching centres, and steps to reduce the financial burden of education on students and their families.

Infrastructure and Quality in Public Institutions

The panel will review infrastructure and quality in public educational institutions, including measures to strengthen government schools, Pre-University (PU) colleges and universities. It will also examine issues such as teacher vacancies and the availability of essential facilities, including laboratories, libraries, hostels and other infrastructure.

Curriculum, Skills, and Employment Linkages

The committee will further study curriculum reforms, skill development and employment linkages by assessing ways to align curricula with emerging job opportunities and industry requirements. It will recommend measures to promote skill development, apprenticeships and internships, and strengthen partnerships between educational institutions and industries.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within one month.

The Higher Education Department will serve as the nodal department for the Cabinet Sub-Committee, as per the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977. (ANI)