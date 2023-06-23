Visiting eco-tourism sites in Karnataka? You will get insured

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 6:43 PM IST

    Are you a passionate traveler? But scared about your safety while taking part in forest activities? We have got you covered, says the Karnataka forest department. Karnataka is home to many flamboyant destinations and a wide range of eco-tourist sites such as Bandipur National Park, Anshi tiger reserve, Cauvery wildlife sanctuary, etc. These destinations offer various activities to travelers. 

    Risk and adventure always go hand in hand. Thus, the more adventurous you are, the risk is also quite high. The forest department has issued a statement providing travel insurance for those who get involved in wildlife activities in eco-tourism destinations. 

    Wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni drew the attention of the Karnataka forest department that the state’s tourism offers Kayaking, Safari, Rafting, Dolphin rides, Trekking and visiting waterfalls, etc. These activities have a high-risk quotient for travelers in the form of elephant attacks, drowning, fatality, or even partial disability. Kulkarni stated that the government in Karnataka's neighbouring state, Kerala, has been providing insurance for the tourists who visit eco-sites in their state. 

    He also threw some light on the Thekkady boat disaster in 2009, within the Periyar tiger reserve of Kerala which had raised questions about the safety of tourists. He emphasized that the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-26 aims to develop a sustainable tourism ecosystem in Karnataka and places emphasis on offering tourists a high–quality and safe experience. 

    Following this proposal made by Kulkarni, the Karnataka forest department has finally ordered that it would extend the coverage of Insurance for those who buy tickets while visiting these eco-tourism sites. The Principal Chief conservator of forests issued an order to the staff regarding providing insurance coverage to the tourists. 

    He said, “We want to extend insurance to the travelers that visit these sites and take part in these activities. This includes direct tickets and also for those who make booking through Jungle Resorts and lodges. The cost of insurance will be adjusted by the gate fees at the sites. Steps are being taken to collaborate with the insurance agencies to cover insurance for the tourists.”

