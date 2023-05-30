Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries

An employee of the forest department Roby Varghese, who went for a morning stroll, suffered serious injuries as a wild elephant attacked him in the tourist hill station of Thekkady in the Idukki district of Kerala on Tuesday.

Locals were quoted as saying that Roby Varghese, a clerk of the divisional office, was going through the forest borders when he unintentionally stepped in the path of a stray jumbo and fled in terror. They claimed that when he tried to flee, he tumbled into a trench, and the elephant tramped him under its hooves as it passed.

According to authorities, the man was critically injured in the incident and was taken to a neighbouring hospital before being transferred to a tertiary facility in the Kottayam district.

Earlier today, Palraj, a native of Cumbum, passed away at the Theni Government Medical College hospital after being injured in an attack by the wild tusker Arikomban. Upon entering Cumbum on Saturday, Arikomban attacked the autorickshaw driver. The aggressive tusker was captured on camera damaging an autorickshaw. Palraj was inside his vehicle when the vicious attack occurred, and while inside, he sustained a severe head injury and internal bleeding.

In the Chinnakanal region of the Idukki district, the elephant was reported to have killed 11 people and destroyed 300 homes and stores.

