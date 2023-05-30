Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries

    An employee of the forest department Roby Varghese, who went for a morning stroll, suffered serious injuries as a wild elephant attacked him in the tourist hill station of Thekkady in the Idukki district of Kerala on Tuesday.

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    Idukki: An employee of the forest department who went for a morning stroll, suffered serious injuries as a wild elephant attacked him in the tourist hill station of Thekkady in the Idukki district of Kerala on Tuesday.

    Locals were quoted as saying that Roby Varghese, a clerk of the divisional office, was going through the forest borders when he unintentionally stepped in the path of a stray jumbo and fled in terror. They claimed that when he tried to flee, he tumbled into a trench, and the elephant tramped him under its hooves as it passed.

    Also read: Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details

    According to authorities, the man was critically injured in the incident and was taken to a neighbouring hospital before being transferred to a tertiary facility in the Kottayam district.

    Earlier today, Palraj, a native of Cumbum, passed away at the Theni Government Medical College hospital after being injured in an attack by the wild tusker Arikomban. Upon entering Cumbum on Saturday, Arikomban attacked the autorickshaw driver. The aggressive tusker was captured on camera damaging an autorickshaw. Palraj was inside his vehicle when the vicious attack occurred, and while inside, he sustained a severe head injury and internal bleeding.

    In the Chinnakanal region of the Idukki district, the elephant was reported to have killed 11 people and destroyed 300 homes and stores.

    Also read: Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details AJR

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details

    Special From the IAF Vault: The story of IAF's first flying instructor

    From the IAF Vault: The story of IAF's first flying instructor

    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba anr

    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba

    Delhi crime Sahil has no regrets dumped knife in Rithala police gets 2 day custody gcw

    Delhi crime: Sahil has 'no regrets', dumped knife in Rithala; police gets 2-day custody

    Explosive haul: 2800 gelatin sticks, 6000 detonators in Kerala's Kasaragod anr

    Explosive haul: 2800 gelatin sticks, 6000 detonators in Kerala's Kasaragod

    Recent Stories

    Call of Duty Candy Crush Ludo King Subway Surfers among India most data collecting mobile games report gcw

    Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Ludo King, Subway Surfers among India's most data-collecting mobile games: Report

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details AJR

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details

    7 Secrets of Happy Marriage MSW

    7 Secrets of Happy Marriage

    IPL 2023 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Secret behind GT star Sai Sudharsan epic knock of 96 against CSK revealed-ayh

    IPL 2023 Final: Secret behind GT star Sai Sudharsan's epic knock of 96 against CSK revealed

    Poonam Pandey HOT photos: Actress flaunts cleavage in SEXY green bikini; see her sizzling pictures vma

    Poonam Pandey HOT photos: Actress flaunts cleavage in SEXY green bikini; see her sizzling pictures

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon