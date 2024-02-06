Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral post: Vande Bharat passenger finds cockroach in meal, shares photos on social media; IRCTC reacts

    The passenger named Dr Shubhendu Keshari posted images of the non-vegetarian thali he received onboard the Rewa Vande Bharat Express. He found a cockroach in the meal.
    Check out the viral post.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 7:05 PM IST

    The quality of food provided on Indian Railways' trains has once again drawn criticism. A Rewa Vande Bharat Express passenger from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur Junction was horrified to discover a dead cockroach in his food. However, IRCTC took note of the incident and responded to the viral post on X.

    Dr. Shubhendu Keshari, a traveller, shared pictures of the non-vegetarian meal he was served on board. The cockroach's presence was evident in the photos. Dr. Keshari also posted a snapshot of the complaint form he filled out on the unhygienic state of the food at the Jabalpur station in addition to the pictures.

    IRCTC has swiftly addressed the situation. The passenger received an apology from them for the bad experience. “Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously, and the hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. Moreover, monitoring has been strengthened at the source,” they wrote.

    This is not the first time a train traveller has encountered such an unsettling circumstance. Back in July 2023, a traveller on the Vande Bharat Express train from Bhopal to Gwalior posted a photo of a cockroach in his roti.

    Separately, Railway Seva responded to the tweet and said that a complaint has been registered. Railway Seva responded to the complaint and issued an apology for the unpleasant experience, adding that necessary actions would be taken so that such incidents won't be repeated.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 7:05 PM IST
