    Vijayadashami procession led by CM Yogi Adityanath brings communities together in Gorakhpur

    On Vijayadashami, a grand and traditional procession, led by Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, began from Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday (Oct 12) evening. Accompanied by the distinct sounds of Nath sect instruments like the Nagfani, trumpets, Nagada, and drums, the procession wound its way through the streets. 

    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

    On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, the festival celebrating the triumph of righteousness, truth, and justice, a vibrant and traditional procession led by Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenced from Gorakhnath temple on Saturday evening. The CM, riding the chariot, was greeted with an overwhelming display of devotion and unity as flowers symbolizing harmony were showered upon him throughout the procession.

    Leading the procession in the traditional attire of the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple, Yogi Adityanath, seated on a newly built flower-decorated chariot, was warmly greeted by people from various communities, including the weaver (Muslim) and Sindhi communities. 

    CM Yogi blessed them, shared festive greetings, and distributed prasad from the Navratri rituals. The procession, marked by a strong cultural and religious significance, showcased a blend of ancient traditions and modern-day camaraderie.

    The Vijayadashami procession, one of the key rituals of the world-renowned Gorakshapeeth of the Nath sect, commenced around 4 PM following the offering of prayers at the Gorakhnath temple. 

    Accompanied by the distinct sounds of Nath sect instruments like the Nagfani, trumpets, Nagada, and drums, the procession wound its way through the streets. 

    Special performances by folk artists represented the rich cultural tapestry of India, while local residents lined the route, eager to catch a glimpse of the spiritual leader.

    As the procession reached the main gate of the Gorakhnath temple, a shower of flowers welcomed Gorakshpeethadhishwar. Members of the Muslim community, including weavers, greeted him with garlands and saffron robes. 

    Chaudhary Kaifulwara, the outgoing chairman of the Urdu Academy, along with other community members, expressed their respect, receiving prasad from the Navratri rituals in return. 

    At multiple points, the Muslim and Sindhi communities expressed their respect and love for the Gorakshpeethadhiswar. Prominent figures like Chaudhary Kaifulwara, representing the weaver community, greeted CM Yogi with flower garlands and saffron robes. 

    The people in attendance, including many Muslim women and children, joyfully captured these moments on their smartphones.

    Chaudhary Kaifulwara shared that his family has been welcoming the Vijayadashami procession for generations, stating that the Gorakshapeeth treats all individuals as equal, regardless of their religion or background. 

    The chairman of the Weavers Welfare Association, Azizulhai, also led a group that extended their respect to the Gorakshpeethadhiswar.

    As the procession advanced toward the Manasarovar temple, members of the Sindhi community greeted it with folded hands. The outpouring of enthusiasm along the route was palpable, with people eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the Gorakshpeethadhiswar and offering their respects.

    The final stop of the procession was the Manasarovar Ramlila ground, where CM Yogi performed the coronation of Lord Ram, worshipped deities, and conducted the aarti amidst the chants of Vedic mantras. The celebration marked the spirit of Vijayadashami and left an indelible impression of unity, devotion, and cultural pride.

    Folk artists from different parts of the state brought extra color to the event with their traditional dance performances. Rajesh Sharma's group from Mathura performed the Mayur (Peacock) dance, while Vishal Gupta's group from Varanasi showcased Damru playing. 

    Munna Lal Yadav's group from Azamgarh performed the Dhobiya dance, and Mata Prasad Verma's group from Ayodhya presented the Faruwahi dance. Sangamlata's group from Ayodhya performed the Badhawan dance, and Santosh's group from Sonbhadra showcased the Singha folk dance. 

    Imran Khan's group from Jhansi performed the Rai folk dance, while several groups from Gorakhpur, including Ramgyan, Chhedi Yadav, Vindhyachal Azad, and Rambachan, performed the Faruwahi dance. Sugam Singh's group from Gorakhpur also presented the Vantangiya folk dance.

