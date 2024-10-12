Vijayadashami celebrations: Gorakshpeethadhishwar leads Tilkotsav rituals

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Following this, devotees and public representatives also paid their respects to Gorakshpeethadhiswar and received his blessings. On his part, CM Yogi extended Vijayadashami wishes to all present. Participants of the Tilkotsav were also offered prasad.

    On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, the traditional Tilkotsav ceremony of Gorakshpeethadhiswar was held at the Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday afternoon. 

    During this event, saints and sages honored Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by applying tilak. In return, Peethadheswar applied tilak to them and blessed them.

    The program began with Yogis, saints, priests, and purohits associated with the Peeth applying tilak to Gorakshpeethadhiswar Yogi Adityanath during the Mangalpath. In accordance with the special tradition of the Nath sect, they bowed before him. 

    Subsequently, devotees approached Gorakshpeethadhiswar one by one to receive his blessings and prasad. Many public representatives, along with a significant number of saints and devotees, sought blessings from CM Yogi during the ceremony.

