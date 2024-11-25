Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant birthday: 7 weird outfits worn by the controversy Queen

Rakhi Sawant's Weird Fashion

Rakhi Sawant always does something unique to stay in the limelight. Once she wore a pink two-piece bikini with a chain and lock around her waist

Rakhi Sawant's Hollywood Style

Rakhi Sawant always does something unique with her accessories. She once wore a large red flower on her head with a black dress

Diamond Jewelry on Hijab

Rakhi Sawant was also seen wearing a red hijab with a diamond crown and necklace

Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress

Inspired by Hollywood's Met Gala, Rakhi Sawant arrived at an event wrapped in a red towel and paired it with diamond jewelry

Rakhi Sawant Inspired by PM Modi

To gain limelight, Rakhi Sawant once wore a black bodycon dress pasted with numerous pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rakhi Sawant as Diwali Firecracker

Before Diwali, Rakhi Sawant was seen wearing a dress with LED lights on the streets of Mumbai

Rakhi Sawant in Purple Lipstick

Apart from dresses, Rakhi Sawant has also adopted many weird looks in makeup. Once she was seen wearing purple eyeshadow and lipstick with a white princess gown

