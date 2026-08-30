Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched 14 development projects worth over Rs 100 crore in Lucknow Cantonment. The initiatives aim to improve civic amenities, education, healthcare, sanitation, and infrastructure.

Development Projects Worth Over Rs 100 Crore Launched

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for 14 development projects, including two projects being implemented in collaboration with the state government, worth over Rs 100 crore at Lucknow Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a press release, these projects are: Artificial Intelligence-based Solid Waste Management Plant; Multi-Utility Sports Complex; Modern Crematorium; 1500 KL Underground Reservoir; Replacement of old/outlived water supply pipeline; construction of 08 tubewells with SCADA Automation; Overhead Tanks with SCADA; Special School for Differently Abled Children in Lucknow Cantt; Construction of Additional Classrooms & Toilet at RA Bazar Madhyamik Vidyalaya; Construction of Additional Classrooms & Toilet at Rainbow Model School; Multi-Level Robotic Car Parking & Commercial Complex; and Legacy Waste-Bio-Mining & Bio-Remediation. The two projects being implemented in collaboration with the state government are the RA Bazar City Polyclinic and the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching Centre.

Commitment to 'Viksit Bharat' and Quality of Life

The Defence Minister and the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also listened to PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme along with around 4,000 people. In his address, Singh stated that the initiatives reflect a comprehensive effort to improve civic amenities, education, healthcare, sports facilities, sanitation, cleanliness, water supply and urban infrastructure in the Cantonment. "The development of Lucknow Cantonment is closely linked with the progress of Lucknow. Coordinated efforts by the Centre and the State can accelerate development and good governance," he added. Crediting the leadership of PM Modi, the Defence Minister asserted that India is moving forward with the resolve to become a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He emphasised that Viksit Bharat does not merely mean grand projects and modern buildings but also means children receiving quality education, clean water reaching every household, youth getting opportunities to play and showcase their talent, and a differently-abled child never feeling left behind by society. He reiterated the Government's commitment towards ensuring that development directly improves the people's quality of life, the release noted.

Renaming Initiatives to Reflect Indian Heritage

Referring to the renaming of several markets in Lucknow Cantonment, Singh stated that names associated with the British era have been replaced with those of prominent personalities of India's freedom struggle and national life. The release further said that Royal Artillery Bazar has been renamed Ekta Bazar, British Cavalry Bazar as Uda Devi Bazar, British Infantry Bazar as Matadin Valmiki Bazar and another British Infantry Bazar as Mangal Pandey Bazar, while Kanedy Market has been renamed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Market. The initiative seeks to connect future generations with India's heritage and inspire national service, he said.

UP Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak, UP Minister of State Asim Arun, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Dinesh Sharma, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharwal, Director General of Defence Estates Shobha Gupta, CMD HAL Ravi K, CMD BEL Manoj Jain, and senior officials of the Defence Forces, Central & State governments and Lucknow Cantonment Board were also present on the occasion. (ANI)