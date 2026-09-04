Varanasi is grappling with floods as water levels in the Ganga and Varuna rivers rise. Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal and Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari inspected affected areas, ordering immediate sanitation, relief, and disease prevention measures.

Due to the rising water level of the Ganga River, the Varuna River is also in spate. In view of the flood situation, Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal inspected the flood-affected areas of Salarpur ward by boat on Friday.

Commissioner Inspects Affected Areas, Orders Relief

During the inspection, he inspected the Rasulgarh, Salarpur, Konia, Saraiyan, Pulkohana, and Khalispur areas and provided necessary instructions to the officials present on the spot regarding relief work and sanitation.

Health and Sanitation Measures

Municipal Commissioner directed immediate cleaning of the garbage along the banks of the Varuna River to prevent waste from flowing into the river. To prevent mosquito infestations and the spread of diseases, strict orders were issued to spray insecticides, anti-larvae, and conduct regular fogging in coastal areas. To prevent diseases spread by drinking contaminated water, chlorine tablets were distributed to residents of affected areas and instructions were given to explain their use.

Relief Camp Arrangements

Additionally, the flood relief camp (shelter home) in Salarpur was instructed to maintain adequate lighting, toilets, and regular cleaning to ensure that the shelter-seekers do not face any inconvenience.

During the inspection, local councillor Hanuman Prasad, Sarnath Zonal Officer Indra Vijay Yadav, sanitation inspectors, junior engineers from the civil and water supply departments, along with several municipal officials and employees were present.

Worsening Situation Prompts Mayor's Survey

Meanwhile, the flood situation in the coastal areas of Varanasi has worsened due to the continuous rise in the water levels of the Ganga and Varuna rivers. In view of the severity of the situation, Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari conducted a detailed survey of the flood-affected coastal areas by motorboat (steamer) on Friday.(ANI)