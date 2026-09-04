Application forms for the scheme will be available at Panchayat and MLA offices from September 5. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the distribution of funds will begin on September 9, 2026.

Speaking at an event in Panaji, Sawant said the scheme was launched during the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, when the government had promised to provide three free LPG cylinders annually to the public.

He added that the benefit would provide residents with three free LPG cylinders each year, offering significant financial relief to households.