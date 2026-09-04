Goa Free LPG Scheme 2026: ₹3,000 For Three Cylinders Annually
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced a scheme providing three free LPG cylinders annually to eligible residents. Under the scheme, ₹3,000 will be credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts from September 9, 2026.
₹3,000 To Be Transferred Directly To Residents’ Bank Accounts
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that the state government will provide three free LPG cylinders annually to residents.
Under the scheme, ₹3,000 will be transferred directly to eligible residents’ bank accounts from September 9.
Funds Distribution To Begin From September 9, 2026
Application forms for the scheme will be available at Panchayat and MLA offices from September 5. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the distribution of funds will begin on September 9, 2026.
Speaking at an event in Panaji, Sawant said the scheme was launched during the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, when the government had promised to provide three free LPG cylinders annually to the public.
He added that the benefit would provide residents with three free LPG cylinders each year, offering significant financial relief to households.
Beneficiaries Must Submit Aadhaar, Voter ID And Bank Details
Sawant stated that only residents of Goa are eligible for the scheme, while individuals from other states will not qualify. Once applicants fill out the form and submit the required documents, the funds will be deposited directly into their bank accounts.
To avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme, beneficiaries must submit documents including their bank passbook, Aadhaar card and Voter ID card.
₹3,000 Annual Benefit For Eligible Beneficiaries
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that the scheme fulfils a promise made during the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. He had pledged to provide three free LPG cylinders annually to the people of the state.
To fulfil the promise, the government has now announced that ₹3,000 will be deposited annually into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.
High LPG Costs Add Pressure On Households
It is worth noting that the announcement comes at a time when LPG prices remain high amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and disruptions to power supplies. Consequently, LPG prices in India have increased.
Meanwhile, India is shifting its focus towards piped natural gas (PNG) as part of efforts to reduce dependence on LPG and lower household consumption.
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