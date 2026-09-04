A terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam under 'Operation ASHDAR'. An AK Rifle and other war-like stores were recovered during the joint search operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF.

A terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army on Friday under 'Operation ASHDAR' in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, one AK Rifle and other war-like stores were also recovered during the search operation, which continues in the region.

Joint Operation Launched in Ashdar Gali

The search operation was launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam.

"OP ASHDAR, Budgam Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam," the Chinar Corps posted on X.

OP ASHDAR, Budgam Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire,… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 4, 2026

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores recovered. Search operation is in progress," it further posted.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)