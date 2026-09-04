Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has threatened to stage a protest if the accused in the assault case of protester Nishu Azad's father are not arrested in 72 hours. They demand 'attempt to murder' charges and invocation of the SC/ST Act.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday warned that the public pressure group would stage a peaceful protest if the accused in the case involving protester Nishu Azad are not arrested within 72 hours.

Speaking to ANI, he said CJP members were compelled to take to the streets and approach the police after they received no satisfactory action in the case involving Sanjay Azad (Nishu's father), who suffered a severe head injury during the Jantar Mantar protests. "We were compelled to take to the streets again; we went to the Parliament Street Police Station to present our demands. Our demands were straightforward," Das said.

CJP Demands Immediate Arrests, Stricter Charges

He questioned why an "attempt to murder" charge had not been invoked. He also alleged that Swatantra Bhardwaj had confessed to attempting murder in a podcast interview.

Das said the delegation demanded the inclusion of sections 307, 308 and 326, along with provisions of the SC/ST Act, and sought the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in the incident.

According to Das, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad and independent MP Pappu Yadav also reached the police station, while Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi sent his legal team. CJP's lawyers were also present during the meeting with the Additional DCP.

"We all met with the Additional DCP and conveyed that such brutality in the nation's capital is absolutely unacceptable," Das said.

He also alleged that Nishu had been receiving online threats from Swatantra Bhardwaj and others, including comments targeting her caste. The CJP chief spokesperson said the delegation demanded that the complaint be converted into an FIR and that relevant provisions under POCSO, the SC/ST Act and cybercrime laws be invoked.

Police Assure Action; CJP Ready to Protest

He claimed that the police assured them that the accused would be arrested within 72 hours and that other persons allegedly involved in the incident would also be identified.

Das further said that authorities assured them that they would receive an acknowledgement of the complaint by Friday evening.

He added that while Friday was focused on dialogue with the police, the CJP could stage a peaceful protest if the assurances were not fulfilled. "Today was for dialogue, tomorrow we may need to stage a peaceful protest, and everyone is ready for that," he said.

Chandrashekhar Azad Warns of 'Major Stand'

Earlier in the day, Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday warned of a “major stand” if police fail to arrest the accused within 72 hours in connection with the alleged assault on CJP protester Nishu Azad’s father during the Jantar Mantar protests.

Speaking to ANI, he said he had given the police 72 hours to arrest the accused while invoking the SC/ST Act and relevant sections, including the charge of attempt to murder.

“What happened is horrifying. An individual who is accused and visible in the video is admitting that he beat Nishu's father. It is alarming how he is making a mockery of law and order, the Delhi Police, and our Constitution by acting with such impunity,” Azad said.

He said he visited the police station and raised the issue with police officials, stressing that Nishu belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and that provisions of the PoA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be invoked in the case. “I went to the police station and spoke to the officers there, pointing out that the girl belongs to a Scheduled Caste. You need to implement the SC/ST Act here,” he said. (ANI)